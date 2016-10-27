3 Powder Cleansers That Will Change the Way You Wash Your Face     

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Oct 27, 2016

I'm a double cleanse devotee with an affinity for an oil or a balm, and I have been for years. I love the massage and the moisture factor that comes along with using them. But every once in a while, a new thing comes along that makes me think I can make room for some newness in my life, and powder cleansers have made their way onto my top shelf.

For the uninitiated, powder cleansers are essentially dehydrated cleanser (typically grain-based), until you add water and the flour-like consistency becomes creamy, frothy, and a gentle cleanse that is super effective. Try one out for yourself because, well, they're fun and they will do amazing things for your skin. Here are some favorites as of late. 

Honest Beauty Refreshingly Clean Powder Cleanser 

I love this cleanser for it's formulation, which is packed with soothing ingredients like chamomile, calendula, and aloe, but also aspen bark to gently exfoliate. Beyond that, the individual packets genius for when you're going on trips.

Leahlani Kalima Coconut Cream Cleansing Powder

This product is delicious in every sense of the word, you got that? Made up of coconut milk, soothing oatmeal, vitamin and antioxidant-rich tropical fruits, softening clays... the list goes on and on. There's even water-activated vitamin C. When you add water, it becomes effervescent, gently exfoliating, and works to boost your collagen production.

And if you use it as a cleansing mask, it helps fade post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. 

Rodin Facial Cleansing Powder 

This powder cleanser is just pure luxury. Oh, and it's got that Rodin smell, too. Just saying. 

