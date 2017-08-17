7 Products That Will Actually Shrink Your Pores 

Erin Lukas
Aug 17, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

The hard truth: No matter what a skincare product promises, there's no way to completely make your pores disappear. However, there is a silver lining. While pores are essential for regulating the oils in your skin that give your complexion its natural glow, there are some tried-and-true skincare products that you can turn to on extra-oily days.

When your pores look as large as the bowl holding the sad desk salad you're eating for lunch, these are the products will help them look so much smaller.

No7 Beautiful Skin Pore Minimizing Serum 

If you're stressed over having to choose between an acne-fighting or pore-treating serum, this bottle solves the dilemma. It tightens pores while simultaneously sucking up excess oil to prevent breakouts. 

No7 $19 SHOP NOW
Perricone MD Intensice Pore Treatment 

What's better than a pore product that immediately delivers results? One that also helps improves the situation over time, too. Perricone MD's serum-like treatment tightens and unclogs pores instantly. If applied regularly, the salicylic acid-packed formula reduces excess oil production, which is exactly what causes pores to swell in the first place. 

Perricone MD $85 SHOP NOW
Peter Thomas Roth Pore Putty Pore & Wrinkle Reducer 

Your enlarged pores? Thanks to this product they'll be a blur. It smooths over and fills the look of pores, along with fine lines and wrinkles for a more even texture.

Peter Thomas Roth $38 SHOP NOW
Algenist Multi-Perfecting Pore Corrector Gel Moisturizer 

Swap your usual moisturizer for Algenist's quick-absorbing, pore-refining formula. Its enriched with salicylic and alguronic acids which work together to refine and unclog pores.

Algenist $65 SHOP NOW
Smashbox Photo Finish Pore-Minimizing Foundation Primer 

The last step in your skincare routine: this primer. In addition to locking your makeup in place, it also creates a smooth base to apply your foundation on. 

Smashbox $39 SHOP NOW
Boscia Charcoal Deep-Pore Cleansing Stick Treatment 

Charcoal is the caviar of pore-treating ingredients. It works like a vaccum to suck up excess oil that's clogging pores and making them appear larger. Target problem areas with this cleansing stick by massaging it over damp skin in a circular motion, and follow up with your fingers before rinsing it off. 

Boscia $28 SHOP NOW
Murad Pore Extractor Pomegranate Mask 

Don't let the word "extractor" scare you. This mask exfoliates dead skin away so pores are clearer and smoother—no scary-looking tools required. Use it bi-weekly for the best results. 

Murad $38 SHOP NOW

