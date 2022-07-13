Judith Light's Wrinkle-Tightening Secret Weapon Is Now 62% Off

Shoppers call it a “mini face lift.”

If you're not following the drama surrounding Funny Girl, I cannot recommend it enough. The discussion over Lea Michele's controversial casting is tea for the ages, but also a reminder that 99 percent of the time, it's anyone's guess what's going on backstage. That is, unless a star outright tells you, à la Judith Light spilling her on-set beauty tricks — and today, one of her shopper-loved endorsements is having a hefty sale.

As the actress told Glamour in March, she keeps Plexaderm on hand when she's filming. The fast-acting Rapid Reduction Eye Serum typically goes for $120, but with today's Prime Day markdown, we're looking at a 62 percent discount on the formula that makes users' "deep wrinkles" disappear within 10 minutes. The skin change is temporary, reviewers say, but it "works like magic" thanks to a combination of tightening silicates, peptides, protein, and collagen.

The peptide at work is argireline, which dermatologist Rita Linkner, MD, previously told Byrdie is one of the "best contenders" to rival Botox's wrinkle-minimizing effect. The ingredient tweaks nerve-to-muscle communication so that the muscles can't adequately contract, she said, and it stimulates collagen — effects that come through via reviewers' vanishing eye bags and fading wrinkles.

Plexaderm Rapid Reduction Eye Serum Pods
Shop now: $54 with coupon (Originally $120); amazon.com

It also tones down dark circles, more fans raved, for results that make them look "10 years younger" within minutes. In fact, no less than six people saw a time-reversing effect, which confirms that Light knows best; as a last shopper mentioned, the fluid is like a "mini face lift," even for people who are hard to impress. If you'd like to try it for yourself, get Plexaderm's Rapid Reduction Eye Serum Pods for $54 while they're on sale for Prime Day.

