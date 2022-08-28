Not to Be Dramatic, but This $24 Vitamin C Mask Changed My Skin in 15 Minutes

My friend thought I got a facial after using it.

By Jamie Allison Sanders
Published on August 28, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Pixi Vitamin C Mask Review
Photo: Instagram @pixiebeauty

Everyone has different skincare goals. Some people want to reduce their fine lines, others want to make it through summer without breaking out, and then there's me, who's pretty much always hoping my complexion looks like I've just returned from a tropical vacation with a sunkissed, lit-from-within glow. When push comes to shove, though, most products have fallen short for me — until I discovered a face mask that accomplished what so many others couldn't on the very first try.

I finally got the gorgeous glow I'd fruitlessly sought for what seemed like forever (in under 20 minutes, to boot) with Pixi Beauty's Vitamin C Remedy Mask. In addition to its main holy grail ingredient, vitamin C, which is heralded for its fountain of youth-like ability to help slow signs of aging, improve skin's elasticity, and treat dark spots — this mask is packed with a combination of radiance boosters. Ferulic acid helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles while ginseng works to brighten and green tea soothes redness. The mask has a bouncy, jelly-like texture that I love, which feels instantly cooling upon application (a welcome treat during recent 95-degree days).

Pixi Vitamin C Remedy Mask
Courtesy

Shop now: $24; ulta.com

This mask's recommended application time is only 10 minutes, but I'll let you in on a little secret from my recent visit to LA's flagship Pixi boutique: My store associate confided that she likes to keep it on for an hour to really let it work its radiance magic. However, since my skin tends to be on the sensitive side and can react negatively to new products, I was wary of leaving it on for that long, so I decided to try 15 minutes instead. I slathered on the recommended thick layer, watched half an episode of The Mindy Project, and waited (im)patiently. After rinsing it off with a wet washcloth…

My. Skin. Was. Glowing. I didn't even need moisturizer afterwards. I thought maybe I just imagined the glowiness in my brightly lit bathroom mirror, but across a dimly lit table at dinner that evening, my friend said, "Did you get a facial today or something? Your skin is INSANELY glowy." I'm not alone, either — a handful of reviewers rave that their skin is "brighter," "vibrant," and "silky smooth" after using the Pixi mask.

My friend's comment was the only impetus I needed to immediately introduce this oversized tub (it's 10 ounces and sure to last a while) to a place of honor on my vanity and as a weekly addition to my skincare routine. Ready to reach your own #glowgoals? Snag Pixi Beauty's Vitamin C Remedy Mask at Ulta, here.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Sisley-Paris Exfoliating Mask Review
This New French Exfoliating Mask Completely Revamped My Dull Complexion in Just 60 Seconds
Skin Cycling TikTok Trend!
Everything to Know About Skin Cycling, TikTok's Newest Skincare Trend That Will Transform Your Complexion
Kate Hudson Firming and Brightening Oil
Kate Hudson Uses the Reese Witherspoon-Approved Oil That Shoppers Say Recaptures the "Glow of Youth"
Biossance Eye Cream
This Reese Witherspoon-Approved Eye Cream Diminishes Wrinkles 'Immediately,' 60-Year-Old Shoppers Say
Out of the Thousands of Clean Skincare Products on the Market, Amazon Shoppers Gave These 10 the Highest Ratings
Out of the Thousands of Clean Skincare Products on the Market, Amazon Shoppers Gave These 10 the Highest Ratings
Resurfacing Face Mask Review
I Relied on This Gentle Exfoliating Mask for Fresh-Looking Skin on My Wedding Day 
Best Face Serums
The 20 Best Face Serums to Add to Your Skincare Routine
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Agree, This On-Sale Skincare Brand Is the Key to Good Skin
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say This Brooke Shields-Approved Brand Is a Game-Changer for "Old" Skin
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face
Amazon's Vitamin C Serum With More Than 50,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Only $19 for Black Friday
Here Are 20 of the Best The Ordinary Products—All Under $20
Here Are 20 of the Best The Ordinary Products—All Under $20
Kate Hudson Juice Beauty Mask
The Secret to Kate Hudson's Makeup-Free Glow Is This Clarifying Mask She Calls "Exceptional"
Rob Robinson QVC
Why BeautyStat's Vitamin C Serum Became an Instant Cult-Classic Skincare Product
Best Eye Serums
The 13 Best Eye Serums for Dark Circles, Wrinkles, Puffiness, and More
Augustinus Bader the Cream
Supermodels and Celebrities Can't Stop Using This $175 Moisturizer That Minimizes Wrinkles
Ren AHA Mask
People Are Calling This Gentle Exfoliating Mask "Dewy Skin in a Bottle"
Three Ships Beauty Sitewide Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Swear by This Anti-Aging Serum That's on Sale With a Secret Code