This Is How Peyton List Conquers Her Zits 

What do you do when a zit pops up out of nowhere? I don’t know about you, but generally the first thing I do is freak out. After a mild panic attack, I wash my face, apply my beloved spot treatment, and do literally everything I can to avoid touching my skin for the rest of the day. It’s not easy, but I don’t have to tell you that.

But what does the rest of the world do? That’s a question that often pops into my mind — what hacks, tricks, and secrets do those around me have for conquering zits?

C’mon, you’ve though it, too. Since it is Acne Awareness month, we reached out to Peyton List to find out what she does when a blemish’s appearance is almost inevitable. Not only did she give us the scoop on her favorite go-to products, but she also shared a makeup-free selfie. Yes, even then she’s completely glowing. But does that surprise any of us? The answer: no.

Courtesy of Peyton List

“I can almost hear my makeup artist Stefanie saying, 'Oh, another friend is coming in,' whenever she sees a pimple emerging on my face. There are amazing acne treatments and creams out there, but sometimes we're just hormonal and there is nothing we can do about our 'friends' showing up out of nowhere,” Peyton tells us. Ugh, we hear you, Peyton.

“However, if I do see a pimple emerging right before I go to bed, I will put on the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion ($17; nordstrom.com) with a Q-Tip as a spot treatment. When I wake up in the morning, it will have gone down a lot. Also, the prevention cream I use on my problem areas—no zit sherlock by bliss ($35; bliss.com)—not only works, but has an adorable name.”

Seriously, what more could you ask for?