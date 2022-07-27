I Didn't Think Under-Eye Patches Worked on Me Until I Tried These Wildly Popular De-Puffing Gels

When it comes to my skincare concerns, fine lines and dark circles under my eyes top the list. I've tried tons of eye creams and patches, and while they certainly hydrate my skin, they've never given me the brightening and smoothing results I'm looking for. That is, until I got my hands on the Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches.

The under-eye patches have quite the celebrity following, including Taraji P. Henson and Iman, who have both said they use a version of the gels in their beauty routines. Plus, a quick search for the patches on TikTok yields thousands of videos from adoring fans. The brand itself also has a TikTok account, which features a video explaining the difference between its four types of under-eye patches. With all this hype, I knew I had to try them out.

I ordered the Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, since they reduce puffiness and brighten dark circles. Two of their main ingredients are glycerin for long-lasting hydration and hyaluronic acid to reduce the appearance of fine lines. And after using these patches for the first time, I was instantly blown away. I left them on for just 10 minutes, and when I took them off, the skin under my eyes was glowy, smooth, and unbelievably soft. In that moment, the gels earned a permanent spot in my morning skincare routine.

If your biggest under-eye concern is dryness, go with the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches. These are made with hyaluronic acid, along with marshmallow root extract to soften the skin and caffeine to reduce puffiness. They left one shopper's eyes feeling "refreshed, hydrated, and moisturized," which is truly all you can ask for.

At a slightly higher price point, the Potent-C Power Brightening Hydra-Gel Eye Patches specifically target dark circles. Their main ingredient is THD Ascorbate Vitamin C, which the brand describes as 50 times more powerful at brightening the skin than standard vitamin C. Although these are pricey, a shopper said not to "waste your money elsewhere" because these will give you "an instant pick-me-up."

And for a bit of luxury, the 24K Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches are best for lifting and tightening your under-eye skin. They're made with literal gold that's known for its anti-aging benefits, as well as glycerin and hyaluronic acid for moisture and hydration. One reviewer called the gold patches a "game changer," adding that "puffiness disappears after one day" and "black circles diminish after about three weeks."

Regardless of the type of Peter Thomas Roth eye patches you choose, I'm pretty confident you're going to like the results.