62-Year-Olds Say This Marked-Down Exfoliating Mask Leaves Their Skin "So Smooth"

It’s a fast pass to “younger-looking, radiant skin.”

By
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum

Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.

She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.

Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.

She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 13, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

62-Year-Olds Say This Marked-Down Exfoliating Mask Leaves Their Skin "So Smooth"
Photo: Getty Images/InStyle

Maybe it's a sign of how deeply millennial I am that when I think of the word "attention," the first thing that comes to mind is a song by The Academy Is… that was featured on Fueled by Ramen's CD (RIP) in the early aughts. It's catchy, okay? I dare say, timeless. And applicable, because Peter Thomas Roth's Prime Day skincare sale deserves your recognition.

The brand has earned praise from celebrities like Margot Robbie, Kim Kardashian, and Hilary Duff, so when the brand's spokesperson gave InStyle the head's up that a selection of its products would be 30 percent off, it was a sweet surprise. So, what's not to miss? If you're intrigued by the face-tightening gels that periodically make the rounds on TikTok, the Instant Firmx Temporary Face Tightener is worth a click (although if you try to skip parabens, fair warning that the formula contains five).

PTR's Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, on the other hand, is largely "clean," with only triethanolamine and BHT raising yellow flags. And according to shoppers, the mask not only smells like pie, but leaves their skin "soft, glowing," and looking "brand new." As a 62-year-old with normal lines and crow's feet wrote, it does incredible work: After a single use, their skin looked "so smooth," with their wrinkles less pronounced.

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
Courtesy

Shop now: $42 (Originally $60); amazon.com

At hand are three exfoliating strategies: Pumpkin enzymes and sodium lactate, a form of lactic acid, chemically resurface skin, as aluminum oxide crystals manually exfoliate. The combination certainly tingles, but thanks to glycerin, vitamin E, and sunflower seed oil, it's more assertive than unpleasant — and per fans, it's a fast pass to "smoother, younger-looking, radiant, and revitalized skin."

More specifically, one customer said a month of regular use reduced their dark spots and fine lines, and another commented that a couple weeks of it removed some wrinkles. If you're interested in trying the Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask (and giving new meaning to the term "pie-face"), grab the mask while it's on sale for $42.

Shop More Prime Day 2022 Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Prime Day Facial Moisturizer
Out of Thousands of Prime Day Beauty Deals, These Are the Anti-Aging Skincare Finds You Won't Want to Miss
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for InStyle Readers Right Now
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for "InStyle" Readers Now
Shoppers Call This Discounted British Face Oil "Money" for Mature Skin
According to Middle-Aged Shoppers, This "Regenerating" Face Oil Leaves Skin Supple and Plump
Fleur & Bee Eye Cream
This Firming Eye Cream Makes Shoppers' Skin Look a "Decade Younger," and It's on Sale
Beauty Tatcha
I Can Vouch for This Luxe Skincare Brand That Actually Works — and I've Never Seen It This Discounted
Jennifer Garner + Anne Hathaway's Virtue products
The Hair Products Jennifer Garner, Charlize Theron, and Anne Hathaway Use for Glossy Volume Are on Sale
The 67% Discount on This Beloved Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Is Outrageous
The 67% Discount on This Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Beloved by 50-Year-Old Shoppers Is Outrageous
Prime Day Hailey Bieber
The Fuss-Free Self-Tanning Brand Used by Kelly Ripa and Hailey Bieber Is Finally on Sale
Laneige Lip Mask
Today's Your Last Chance to Save 30% on This Famed Lip Treatment With a Robust Celebrity Fan Club
Roundup of Early Beauty Deals
The 7 Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now for Up to 66% Off
NuFace Amazon Prime
The Face-Sculpting Tool Used by Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and More Celebrities Is 31% Off Today
Amazon’s Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum With 69,000+ Perfect Ratings Is 45% Off — but Only for 24 Hours
Amazon's Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum With 69,000+ Perfect Ratings Is 45% Off — but Only for 24 Hours
The TikTok-Famous Serum That “Changed” Hailey Bieber’s Skin Is on Rare Sale for Prime Day
The TikTok-Famous Serum That "Changed" Hailey Bieber's Skin Is on Rare Sale for Prime Day
Early Prime Day: Neutrogena Deal One-Off (Jennifer Garner Angle)
The 2 Serums Jennifer Garner Uses to "Instantly See a Difference" in Her Skin Are on Sale
Three Ships Beauty Sitewide Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Swear by This Anti-Aging Serum That's on Sale With a Secret Code
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day