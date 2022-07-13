Beauty Skincare 62-Year-Olds Say This Marked-Down Exfoliating Mask Leaves Their Skin "So Smooth" It’s a fast pass to “younger-looking, radiant skin.” By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images/InStyle Maybe it's a sign of how deeply millennial I am that when I think of the word "attention," the first thing that comes to mind is a song by The Academy Is… that was featured on Fueled by Ramen's CD (RIP) in the early aughts. It's catchy, okay? I dare say, timeless. And applicable, because Peter Thomas Roth's Prime Day skincare sale deserves your recognition. The brand has earned praise from celebrities like Margot Robbie, Kim Kardashian, and Hilary Duff, so when the brand's spokesperson gave InStyle the head's up that a selection of its products would be 30 percent off, it was a sweet surprise. So, what's not to miss? If you're intrigued by the face-tightening gels that periodically make the rounds on TikTok, the Instant Firmx Temporary Face Tightener is worth a click (although if you try to skip parabens, fair warning that the formula contains five). PTR's Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, on the other hand, is largely "clean," with only triethanolamine and BHT raising yellow flags. And according to shoppers, the mask not only smells like pie, but leaves their skin "soft, glowing," and looking "brand new." As a 62-year-old with normal lines and crow's feet wrote, it does incredible work: After a single use, their skin looked "so smooth," with their wrinkles less pronounced. Courtesy Shop now: $42 (Originally $60); amazon.com At hand are three exfoliating strategies: Pumpkin enzymes and sodium lactate, a form of lactic acid, chemically resurface skin, as aluminum oxide crystals manually exfoliate. The combination certainly tingles, but thanks to glycerin, vitamin E, and sunflower seed oil, it's more assertive than unpleasant — and per fans, it's a fast pass to "smoother, younger-looking, radiant, and revitalized skin." More specifically, one customer said a month of regular use reduced their dark spots and fine lines, and another commented that a couple weeks of it removed some wrinkles. If you're interested in trying the Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask (and giving new meaning to the term "pie-face"), grab the mask while it's on sale for $42. Shop More Prime Day 2022 Deals: The Hair Products Jennifer Garner, Charlize Theron, and Anne Hathaway Use for Glossy Volume Are on Sale Amazon's Best-Selling One-Piece Swimsuit That's "Super Comfortable and Flattering" Is Just $21 Today According to Middle-Aged Shoppers, This "Regenerating" Face Oil Leaves Skin Supple and Plump Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit