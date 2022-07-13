62-Year-Olds Say This Marked-Down Exfoliating Mask Leaves Their Skin "So Smooth"

Maybe it's a sign of how deeply millennial I am that when I think of the word "attention," the first thing that comes to mind is a song by The Academy Is… that was featured on Fueled by Ramen's CD (RIP) in the early aughts. It's catchy, okay? I dare say, timeless. And applicable, because Peter Thomas Roth's Prime Day skincare sale deserves your recognition.

The brand has earned praise from celebrities like Margot Robbie, Kim Kardashian, and Hilary Duff, so when the brand's spokesperson gave InStyle the head's up that a selection of its products would be 30 percent off, it was a sweet surprise. So, what's not to miss? If you're intrigued by the face-tightening gels that periodically make the rounds on TikTok, the Instant Firmx Temporary Face Tightener is worth a click (although if you try to skip parabens, fair warning that the formula contains five).

PTR's Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, on the other hand, is largely "clean," with only triethanolamine and BHT raising yellow flags. And according to shoppers, the mask not only smells like pie, but leaves their skin "soft, glowing," and looking "brand new." As a 62-year-old with normal lines and crow's feet wrote, it does incredible work: After a single use, their skin looked "so smooth," with their wrinkles less pronounced.

Shop now: $42 (Originally $60); amazon.com

At hand are three exfoliating strategies: Pumpkin enzymes and sodium lactate, a form of lactic acid, chemically resurface skin, as aluminum oxide crystals manually exfoliate. The combination certainly tingles, but thanks to glycerin, vitamin E, and sunflower seed oil, it's more assertive than unpleasant — and per fans, it's a fast pass to "smoother, younger-looking, radiant, and revitalized skin."

More specifically, one customer said a month of regular use reduced their dark spots and fine lines, and another commented that a couple weeks of it removed some wrinkles. If you're interested in trying the Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask (and giving new meaning to the term "pie-face"), grab the mask while it's on sale for $42.