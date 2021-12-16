This Exfoliating Peel Makes Your Skin So Smooth, You'll Never Have Flaky Foundation Again
It's hardly a secret that physical exfoliants get a bad rep for being rough on the skin — cough, cough, we're looking at you who shall not be named. But gentle formulations with beneficial ingredients do exist, and they can be incredibly effective at transforming concerns such as large pores, black heads, fine lines, and flaking, peeling skin. In fact, with the imminent arrival of winter on our heels, there's no better time to slowly incorporate an exfoliant into your weekly regimen. All the better if you can pick one up on sale, like the highly-rated Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel.
The peeling gel is composed of a handful of ingredients that work in tandem to visibly lift away dead skin and dirt across the face, smooth over uneven texture, and hydrate and soothe dry patches. Pineapple, pomegranate, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and keratinase enzymes and cellulose are at the top of the list, and together successfully deliver a brighter, more youthful looking appearance after every use of the peel.
The brand recommends massaging a generous amount of product to clean, dry skin in circular motions before rinsing with water. For those seeking a deeper pore or blackhead clean out, the gel can be left on for up to an additional five minutes of time. Users with sensitive skin should begin at one application per week to allow their skin time to adjust, though like most skincare, results will vary by individual.
Amazon shoppers prove not all chemical exfoliants are made equal through their rave remarks in the reviews section; "life changing," "the best exfoliator on the market," and "creepily satisfying" are just a few phrases used to describe the Peter Thomas Roth product. One person who saw "instant results" wrote that they no longer deal with "flakey foundation" after use of the gel, and that their "skin absorbs serums and treatments so much better" and "do their job instead of sitting on top of dry skin." Another satisfied shopper also witnessed its immediate effects, claiming that you'll "actually see the dead skin on your hands as you rub it in."
"LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this product! I have very sensitive skin compounded with rosacea so it's very difficult to find facial cleansers, much less exfoliants, that work without leaving my face irritated and flaming red," said another. "This actually soothed my irritated skin while gently shucking off accumulated dead skin. My skin was refreshed, moisturized, and best of all, NOT RED! I highly recommend this."
"I've been using this product for about five years and cannot give it up," said one 59 year-old reviewer. "It is gentle but effective. I can say that after using it every other day, my skin glows, receives moisturizer well, minimizes wrinkles and tightens my face and neck skin."
