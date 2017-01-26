Thanks to This In-Shower Face Mask, You Can Hit Snooze One More Time 

You have to put in the work to see the results. That’s a fact of life of which we wholeheartedly believe in, and it applies to everything—including skincare. And while we know facial masks can do unbelievable things for the health of our skin, sometimes we get tired or lazy or plain too busy to do the work and put one on. But that's a problem of the past because Perricone MD recently launched a face mask that's designed to be used in the shower, touching the heart of every man and woman who just wants to hit snooze for the fifth time.

So how is a mask meant to be used in the shower? Well, while you're shaving your legs, the heat and steam of the shower activates the Refreshing Shower Mask's ($50; sephora.com) gel formula. And as an added bonus, it was designed to protect for face from hot water, and the gel consistency clings to your face, so it doesn't wash away. That's multitasking at its finest, if you ask us.

The purpose of the mask, which has a cooling factor you can definitely feel, is to revitalize your skin, leaving it feeling smoother and softer, while using the brand's Nrf2 Antioxidant Support Complex to support your skin when fighting off environmental and oxidative stress. It reportedly does this by using the formula, composed of ingredients like olive leaf and green tea, to keep your antioxidant paths open.

RELATED: Shay Mitchell's Favorite Makeup Ritual Is One You Probably Hate

Then there's the appearance of squalene and jojoba, among other things, to moisturize and increase skin elasticity.

You're meant to apply a thin layer over your face and let it sit during your time spent in the shower, rinsing it off after you've washed your bod, your hair, what have you. The gel consistency is genius because the mask doesn't drip off your face like you think it would, but stays put no matter how many tiny splashes it endures. And with a few rinses, it's completely gone from your skin. As we mentioned before, the cooling sensation leaves a slight tingle and sticks around for a few minutes even after the shower.

So whether you're not feeling sitting still with a sheet mask on for 20 minutes or just don't have the time, this might be your answer. Now if only they could make a shampoo that cleans, rinses itself out, and then disappears while you sleep. Asking for too much? Nah.