This Gel Gets Rid of Deep Breakouts Within a Week

In these uncertain times, it's good to have a friend. If you're quarantined alone like I am (not counting three cats, which is the perfect amount of cats, because one will always love you), sometimes that companionship takes the form of a zit forever lurking on your skin, watching you make tea and answer emails as the months pass.
Resignation is one option, but Amazon shoppers have found another: a treatment that diminishes deep-seated acne and scattered fine lines within a week and only improves your skin from there. Make way for the Salicylic 20% Gel Peel from Perfect Image, a powerful exfoliant that unclogs pores and draws on green tea extract, chamomile, licorice and bearberry to soothe skin and minimize hyperpigmentation at the same time.
According to shoppers, the mixture makes their skin feel like the sun is breaking through clouds. One person who writes that they've "suffered from adult acne for over a year" says that within a week of using the peel twice, it's significantly cut down their acne and fine lines. After 18 years of acne and scars, another writes their skin is finally evening out.
Others report equally amazing results, with breakouts ceasing within two weeks — and the pimple-free streak going on two months. Shoppers say the large pores instantly decreased, acne gone overnight, and incredibly youthful skin restored. Even stubborn hormonal acne that people say usually lasts 10 days disappeared within 24 hours of trying the peel; reading that gives me the same sense of wonder as a UFO sighting would.
One more shopper wrote that, despite a lifetime of huge, painful acne bumps, within a week or two her acne had receded enough for her to go out without the makeup that was previously her comfort blanket — something she "never thought in a million years I would be able to do."
It's so good that someone says "I foresee myself never having acne again," and another writes they wish they hadn't spent so many hundreds of dollars on professional peels, when the Perfect Image is "just as effective." As with other strong at-home chemical peels, shoppers say the key is to lay off any exfoliation in the days before using the Gel Peel, leave it on for only a minute to start (they say it does burn a bit), and follow with a heavy-duty moisturizer.
Browsing through the stunning before-and-after photos, it's kind of mind-boggling that a one-minute peel could clear the way for such over-the-top changes — but in the words of one person, "I can honestly say this product fixed all of my acne issues. For the first time in maybe ever… I have no active blemishes." No wonder people have ordered it 10 times.