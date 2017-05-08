For Instant Gratification, Try These Peel-Off Face Masks

Victoria Moorhouse
May 08, 2017

If sheet masks are the skincare product meant for Snapchat, peel-off masks are meant for Instagram Stories. The removal process is is strangely satisfying—you’ll want to relive the sensation of peeling off the gooey, hardened gel over and over and over again. It's the definition of instant gratification.

Besides being fun to apply and then take off, the first line of business for these concoctions is to treat, repair, and nourish your skin. There are formulas that detoxify your pores, leaving them unclogged and appearing smaller than before. Others work to hydrate, soothe, and even gentle exfoliate, giving you a smoother-to-the-touch surface to work with.

Ready to peel and post…. and reap the benefits of healthier skin? Keep scrolling to learn more about a few out right now.

MISS SPA 24K Gold Modeling Mask

After you mix up this mask’s gel and powder components, you’re left with a formula that’s infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid, pearl extract, and gold to add radiance and moisture to your skin.

nügg Mermaid Marine Rubber Peel Off Face Mask

This peel-off mask has a DIY component. Combine room temperature water with the powder mix, made with ingredients like tea tree oil alginate and sea silt, to create a fresh soothing and toning face mask that’s 97 percent natural.

Urban Decay Rehab Makeup Prep Pore Refining Peel

When Urban Decay launched skincare, they hit all the major trends. This spot treatment peel is made specifically to refine your pores in certain trouble areas and allow makeup to apply smoother and easier by using exfoliating ingredients like sugarcane extract. It applies clear and after it dries, all you need to do is gently peel up the mask and rinse.

Elizabeth Arden PREVAGE City Smart Double Action Detox Peel Off Mask

Elizabeth Arden’s Prevage line was made to battle the harsh effects of pollution on your skin. The newest addition? The City Smart Peel-Off Mask, which is made to help remove impurities from your pores, minimizing their appearance in the process. It’s also made with antioxidants, helping your skin fight off environmental toxins in the future.

boscia Luminizing Black Mask

boscia put the pore-conquering power of charcoal in a peel-off mask, truly doubling up the skin satisfaction. The formula applies shiny and black, but dries down to a matte texture when it’s ready to be peeled off. Taking with it? An overload of oil and dirt. Sounds like one for the ‘gram, yeah?

