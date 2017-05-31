7 Peel-Off Face Masks for Every Skin Struggle 

Getty
Erin Lukas
May 31, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

There's something extremely satisfying about peeling off a face mask rather than rinsing it off over the sink. But aside from the fact that the removal makes a masking session more fun, the peel-off feature is actually practical, too. Since the gooey gel hardening signals that it's time to take it off, you're never sitting with one on for too long. And we all know how easy it is to lose track of time while masking when you're mid-season deep in a binge-watching session of your favorite show, or Snapchatting selfies of yourself wearing it.

Since there's a number of formulas out there that clear pores, hydrate, and soothe skin, we've taken some of the guesswork out of choosing what mask you should use by matching the best peel-off ones to use for treating common skin struggles. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite face mask.

VIDEO: 10 Face Masks Celebrities Love

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

For Dullness: Origins GinZing Peel-Off Mask To Refine And Refresh 

The blend of panax ginseng, coffee beans, and fruit acid complex in this copper mask leaves skin more radiant and smooth. 

Origins $26 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

For Dry Skin: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Hydrating Modeling Mask

If you love to DIY treatments, then you'll love the mixing component of Dr. Dennis Gross's moisturizing mask. The hyaluronic acid-based formula cools, soothes, and hydrates dry complexions. Use it if you're skin is dehydated or as an after-sun treatment.

Dr. Dennis Gross $46 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

For Exfoliating: Belif First Aid Transforming Peel-Off Mask

Formulated with a duo of lemon balm and white willow bark, this mask gently sloughs away dead skin for a smoother, even texture. 

Belif $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

For Large Pores: Urban Decay Rehab Makeup Prep Pore Refining Peel 

Urban Decay's mask is like a vacuum for stubborn, large pores. A mix of sugarcane extract, Irish moss, peppermint extract, and lemon balm work simutaneously to draw out impurities from pores to refine them. 

Urban Decay $26 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

For Acne Prone Skin: Yes To Tomatoes Charcoal Peel Off Mask 

Charcoal is a zit's worst enemy. Yes To's detoxifying mask shrinks blemishes and sucks up dirt and oil from clogged pores to prevent future breakouts. 

Yes To $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

For Dark Spots: Boscia Sake Bright White Mask 

Fight acne scars and hyperpigmentation by treating skin with Boscia's Sake Bright White Mask. Along with sake as its hero ingredient, the mask includes sea fern algae extract to help minimize the appearance of dark spots and fine lines. 

Boscia $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

For Irritated Skin: Freeman Feeling Beautiful Facial Cucumber Peel-Off Mask 

This drugstore diamond cools, soothes, and quenches skin by peeling away impurities that cause skin to feel and look rough. The best part? It costs less than a latte. 

Freeman Beauty $3 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!