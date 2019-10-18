This Cult-Favorite Clay Mask Is the Only Product That Really Unclogs My Pores

Image zoom Instagram

A few months ago, I made a personal declaration of ceasefire with my longtime nemesis: the congested pores that dot my nose. My large pores and I have been waging war ever since I was 11, and I’ve tried just about everything to clear them up. My pore-minimizing weapons of choice included strips, masks, extractions, facials, chemical exfoliators, and physical exfoliators, but nothing worked for me. After yet another night of struggle, I resigned myself to making peace with these stubborn pores and gave up — until I tried Peach and Lily’s new Pore Proof Perfecting Clay Mask.

Now here’s a confession: I’ve been a longtime fan of Peach and Lily ever since I started using its Glass Skin Refining Serum ($39; ulta.com) and Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Moisturizer ($40, ulta.com). They’ve given me the glowiest skin that I’ve ever had, and so when Peach and Lily announced three new products in August, I clamored to snap them up with my credit card at the ready. The two new products that I had my eye on — the Cold Brew Eye Stick ($28; ulta.com) and the Overnight Start Sleeping Mask ($43; ulta.com) — were sold out instantly. The only product still available was the Pore Proof Perfecting Clay Mask, which I’ll admit, I was a little hesitant to try. To be quite honest, I was skeptical that this pink clay mask could take on my headstrong pores when all else had failed.

What finally convinced me to buy it, however, was its ingredients list. I was intrigued that this mask was infused with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients, so it’s meant to be soft and hydrating. I liked the idea of using this mask not as a pore cleaner but as a soothing face mask. So with very few expectations, I made the purchase. And boy, did this product exceed my expectations. The moment I opened the jar, I knew this was something different — something I had never tried before. The first thing I noticed was how the fragrance-free clay mask carried a delicate wild cherry and strawberry scent (that, no exaggeration, feels like being out in the garden on a beautiful day). I slathered on this mask and was instantly impressed by its smooth consistency. Unlike other clay masks, Peach and Lily’s doesn’t instantly dry up, and its gentle kaolin clay doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin.

When I washed off the clay mask after 15 minutes, I was blown away by the results. The pores on my cheek and my blackheads looked visibly smaller, cleaner, and decongested. While the other clay masks I’ve tried have always left my face feeling scratchy and parched, this mask left my skin super soft. I immediately put on my serum and moisturizer to lock in the hydration, and to my surprise, my entire face looked smooth, bright, and clear when I woke up the next morning.

Suffice it to say, I’m in love with this mask, and it’s obvious that I'm not the only one. Since launching in August, this mask has sold out twice within a few hours on Peach and Lily’s website, according to the brand. Fortunately, this mask was restocked not long ago and is currently available on Ulta. I’m happy to say that I’ve finally conquered the blackheads that have long been my nemesis, and found the one product that hydrates, minimizes, and visibly clears my pores. Victory, at last.

