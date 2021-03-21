People Are ‘Awestruck’ By How These Microneedling Patches Make Wrinkles Disappear

While a dedicated anti-aging regimen should yield results, it often takes time to see them. If you're impatient, you can visit a professional for instant results, but those visits can add up. Or you can turn to affordable at-home treatments that quickly tackle age lines, such as Peace Out Skincare's Microneedling Patches. The patches have been called the "next best alternative to botox" by devoted users — and they're only $28.
Each patch contains 450 hyaluronic acid microneedles on its surface that make way for powerful ingredients like retinol, peptides, and vitamin C to get to work on forehead lines, crow's feet, "11 wrinkles" (those lines between the eyebrows), and expression lines. The brand recommends using the patches twice a week for six hours for two consecutive weeks, yet reviewers say they've seen a significant difference after just one use.
They call the easy-to-use product the "next big thing for skincare" and love how quickly the patches make fine lines "disappear." One shopper says they were "awestruck" by how reduced their 11 wrinkles were the next morning, and plenty of others say they always keep a box handy.
"I started to notice slight wrinkles around my mouth when I hit 40 and I wasn't happy about it," wrote one reviewer. "I used just about everything I could find to get them to go away. Nothing really worked. I kept seeing the ad for the Peace Out wrinkle patches and so I thought, why not. I'm on my second box and am really quite pleased with the results. After everything I've tried, these guys are the holy grail. I'm hooked."
"I used the wrinkle patches overnight and my results in the morning were shocking," said another. "I'm amazed at how well these work. I'm a devoted monthly client for my aesthetician and we've done all the treatments available and the next step was injectables for my few areas of stubborn wrinkles and now [these] patches are my best friend. My aesthetician was so impressed with the results that she ordered some for herself."
