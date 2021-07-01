Shoppers Call These Anti-Wrinkle Patches the Best Botox Alternative — and They're Part of the Brand's Massive Fourth of July Sale
With a stultifying heat sprawling across the East Coast this week, you're not alone if you haven't felt up to venturing outside for hot vax summer festivities (emphasis on hot, and not in the fun way). The bright side is that it means more time to shop the online sales happening over the holiday weekend, and if you're looking for a particularly sweet Fourth of July deal, Peace Out skincare is offering 25 percent off from July 1 through July 7.
The sale marks a particularly big milestone for the brand, since it's celebrating both its fourth birthday and 25 million acne dots sold to date. That said, all of the brand's products are on sale — and if you're interested in anti-aging skincare, it doesn't get more effective than the brand's Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick and Peace Out Wrinkles microneedling patches.
Both (really, everything) from the brand earns accolades from editors and shoppers, but the Retinol Stick is definitely not to miss, especially at its marked-down price of $21. The stick combines retinol and peptides into a tube that's easily slicked on no matter how tired you are, and the ingredients are so powerful that any traces of hot, sleepless nights are erased by morning.
"I've noticed a sudden reduction in my lines," writes a reviewer who uses it on their eyes, forehead, smile lines, and neck. As a hidden benefit, dabbing the serum stick on a pimple "reduces it to nothing" within a day, the formula so efficient it seems "like magic." The same touch applies to fading dark circles that have "haunted" shoppers since childhood. Eye bags, too, shrink before it.
"I love this for my fine lines and wrinkles under my eyes! It definitely has helped the crow's feet improve," says another person. In addition to the namesake anti-aging retinol, the serum's formula includes peptides that make for firmer skin (the ingredient behind Jennifer Garner's perpetually bouncy skin), squalane to add moisture, and astaxanthin, a potent antioxidant that's more powerful than vitamin C.
Likewise impressive is the brand's Peace Out Wrinkles microneedling patches, which make an enormous difference in fine lines within a week and half — or less. "I had a pest of a wrinkle between my eyebrows from all the hard days at work," one reviewer says. "After two nights, GONE." Smile lines around shoppers' mouths also disappear overnight with the patches, and even people in their 40s who spent decades smoking in the sun without sunscreen notice an immense difference.
"Have used the patches twice on my 11's and was awestruck," a different shopper writes of the effect on wrinkles between their eyes. Two uses of the patches leaves lines "super smooth," impressing skincare veterans who've tried everything else and winning compliments comparing them to Botox.
"When I wake up after wearing these overnight, my crow's feet are MUCH LESS noticeable. Even after a few days you still can't see them," says a final person. And as a last gift, Peace Out is putting shipping on the house — an easy way to celebrate without leaving your AC. If they'd include a hot dog and inflatable pool, we'd be all set. Shop the full sale below.
