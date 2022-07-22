Shoppers Say These Anti-Aging Products Make a "Big Difference" on Wrinkles, and They're on Sale for" InStyle" Readers

It’s a great time to restock your Peace Out Skincare favorites.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 22, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Peace Out Skincare Discount Code
Photo: Courtesy Peace Out Skincare

Peace Out is one of those repeat-buy brands: The products are effective, affordable, and, in the case of their skincare patches, household staples. So when there's a Peace Out discount, it is not to be slept on — I was already planning to repurchase their Retinol Eye Stick and Acne Healing Dots, so I'm definitely doing it while they're on sale.

Whether you missed the brand's Fourth of July/anniversary sale earlier this month, are finally ready to try its beloved products, or already need a restock, we have some good news to kick off your Friday: InStyle readers get an exclusive 20 percent off their purchases with the code MEREDITH20, which is applicable on everything except bundles, subscriptions, and gift cards until August 13. At this point, I have tried every single Peace Out product, and while you could just close your eyes and still pick a great option, these are the four I recommend.

Acne Dots

Peace Out’s Black Friday Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $15 with code MEREDITH20 (Originally $19); peaceoutskincare.com

The Acne Dots are the product that launched the Peace Out Skincare empire. I go through dozens of dots and half a dozen sheets every month. I usually wear them at night or when I'm just hanging out at home and I'll leave them there until the next time I wash my face. It sucks everything out of my pores and prevents me from picking at or infecting my skin. Over 500 reviewers agree with my obsession, one of whom wrote, "I'm 65 but still get cystic acne on a regular basis. These really help draw out the crappy stuff and speed up the healing process."

Retinol Eye Stick

Peace Out Retinol sticks
Courtesy

Shop now: $22 with code MEREDITH20 (Originally $28); peaceoutskincare.com

Last year, the Retinol Eye Stick was among the most-popular beauty products with InStyle readers — and with good reason. It's an irritation-free, encapsulated retinol that's easy to use thanks to its stick form. One five-star reviewer who has "very dark hereditary under-eye circles" and a "dry eye area" said they saw results after three days. "[Retinol Eye Stick] has already lightened my dark circles," and added that it noticeably softened the skin under their eyes.

Retinol Face Stick

peace out sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $27 with code MEREDITH20 (Originally $34); peaceoutskincare.com

After experiencing the benefits of the Retinol Eye Stick, I started wishing there was a larger version that I could smear all over my face. I clearly wasn't alone because the Retinol Face Stick was eventually released into the world with similar fanfare. A shopper over the age of 55 wrote, "Somehow it fills out the wrinkles and makes your overall skin look softer and less wrinkled. I have purchased two so far and that says it all."

Wrinkles

Peace Out’s Black Friday Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $19 with code MEREDITH20 (Originally $24); peaceoutskincare.com

The aforementioned Retinol Sticks get a lot of (well deserved) attention, but another anti-aging hero from the brand is its microneedle wrinkle patch. As board-certified dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman previously explained to InStyle, microneedling uses needles to "create small punctures on the top layer of the skin, which would cause the body to create new collagen and elastin." Unlike the typical roller, the Peace Out Wrinkle microneedle patches dissolve as they infuse your skin with retinol, peptides, and vitamin C, all of which diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

One happy shopper wrote they started noticing wrinkles in their 40s after years of sun damage and smoking. "I started eating right, keeping myself hydrated, and getting a good night's sleep. Still those pesky wrinkles remained…The first time I used [the wrinkle patches], I didn't see a noticeable difference. The second time, I saw a big difference. I'm on my second box and am really quite pleased with the results."

Whatever your skincare needs may be, hop on this 20 percent off Peace Out Skincare discount that's exclusively available to InStyle readers.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Peace Out Skincare Retinol Stic
The Retinol Eye Stick That "Drastically" Improves Fine Lines and Dark Circles Is the Cheapest It's Ever Been
Shoppers Say This Non-Irritating Retinol Stick Tightens Wrinkles and Fades Dark Circles
Shoppers Say This Non-Irritating Retinol Eye Stick Tightens Wrinkles and Fades Dark Circles
Peace Out Skincare Black Friday Sale
Drop Everything — Peace Out's Black Friday Sale Has Retinol Eye Sticks, Acne Serums, and Wrinkle Patches on Sale
Shoppers Use This Retinol Stick to Make Lip Lines, Wrinkles, and Dark Circles Disappear — and It's 25% Off
Shoppers Use This Retinol Stick to Make Lip Lines, Wrinkles, and Dark Circles Disappear
Three Ships Beauty Sitewide Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Swear by This Anti-Aging Serum That's on Sale With a Secret Code
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for InStyle Readers Right Now
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for "InStyle" Readers Now
Epicuren Celeb Skincare Sale
Prime Day Is Over, but the Beauty Brand Beloved by Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, and Kim Kardashian Is Still on Sale
Stock Up on the Top-Rated Pimple Patches Shoppers Call “Tiny Miracles” While They’re Marked Down
Stock Up on the Top-Rated Pimple Patches Shoppers Call "Tiny Miracles" While They're Marked Down
Strivectin Neck Cream
60-Year-Olds Say This 40%-Off Neck Cream "Delays the Aging Process" So Well, People Think They're a Decade Younger
Amazon’s Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum With 69,000+ Perfect Ratings Is 45% Off — but Only for 24 Hours
Amazon's Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum With 69,000+ Perfect Ratings Is 45% Off — but Only for 24 Hours
Shoppers Call These Anti-Wrinkle Patches the Best Botox Alternative — and They're Part of the Brand's Massive Fourth of July Sale
Shoppers Call These Anti-Wrinkle Patches the Best Botox Alternative — and They're Part of the Brand's Massive Fourth of July Sale
Biotulin
The Wrinkle-Blasting Serum Used by Kate Middleton Is on Sale in This Exclusive Early Prime Day Deal
Early Prime Day: Neutrogena Deal One-Off (Jennifer Garner Angle)
The 2 Serums Jennifer Garner Uses to "Instantly See a Difference" in Her Skin Are on Sale
Roundup of Early Beauty Deals
The 7 Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now for Up to 66% Off
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Agree, This On-Sale Skincare Brand Is the Key to Good Skin
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say This Brooke Shields-Approved Brand Is a Game-Changer for "Old" Skin
Avene Anti-Aging Cream
This French Anti-Aging Cream Makes Shoppers Look "Years Younger" — and It's Part of a Rare Sale