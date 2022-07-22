Shoppers Say These Anti-Aging Products Make a "Big Difference" on Wrinkles, and They're on Sale for" InStyle" Readers

Peace Out is one of those repeat-buy brands: The products are effective, affordable, and, in the case of their skincare patches, household staples. So when there's a Peace Out discount, it is not to be slept on — I was already planning to repurchase their Retinol Eye Stick and Acne Healing Dots, so I'm definitely doing it while they're on sale.

Whether you missed the brand's Fourth of July/anniversary sale earlier this month, are finally ready to try its beloved products, or already need a restock, we have some good news to kick off your Friday: InStyle readers get an exclusive 20 percent off their purchases with the code MEREDITH20, which is applicable on everything except bundles, subscriptions, and gift cards until August 13. At this point, I have tried every single Peace Out product, and while you could just close your eyes and still pick a great option, these are the four I recommend.

Acne Dots

The Acne Dots are the product that launched the Peace Out Skincare empire. I go through dozens of dots and half a dozen sheets every month. I usually wear them at night or when I'm just hanging out at home and I'll leave them there until the next time I wash my face. It sucks everything out of my pores and prevents me from picking at or infecting my skin. Over 500 reviewers agree with my obsession, one of whom wrote, "I'm 65 but still get cystic acne on a regular basis. These really help draw out the crappy stuff and speed up the healing process."

Retinol Eye Stick

Last year, the Retinol Eye Stick was among the most-popular beauty products with InStyle readers — and with good reason. It's an irritation-free, encapsulated retinol that's easy to use thanks to its stick form. One five-star reviewer who has "very dark hereditary under-eye circles" and a "dry eye area" said they saw results after three days. "[Retinol Eye Stick] has already lightened my dark circles," and added that it noticeably softened the skin under their eyes.

Retinol Face Stick

After experiencing the benefits of the Retinol Eye Stick, I started wishing there was a larger version that I could smear all over my face. I clearly wasn't alone because the Retinol Face Stick was eventually released into the world with similar fanfare. A shopper over the age of 55 wrote, "Somehow it fills out the wrinkles and makes your overall skin look softer and less wrinkled. I have purchased two so far and that says it all."

Wrinkles

The aforementioned Retinol Sticks get a lot of (well deserved) attention, but another anti-aging hero from the brand is its microneedle wrinkle patch. As board-certified dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman previously explained to InStyle, microneedling uses needles to "create small punctures on the top layer of the skin, which would cause the body to create new collagen and elastin." Unlike the typical roller, the Peace Out Wrinkle microneedle patches dissolve as they infuse your skin with retinol, peptides, and vitamin C, all of which diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

One happy shopper wrote they started noticing wrinkles in their 40s after years of sun damage and smoking. "I started eating right, keeping myself hydrated, and getting a good night's sleep. Still those pesky wrinkles remained…The first time I used [the wrinkle patches], I didn't see a noticeable difference. The second time, I saw a big difference. I'm on my second box and am really quite pleased with the results."

Whatever your skincare needs may be, hop on this 20 percent off Peace Out Skincare discount that's exclusively available to InStyle readers.