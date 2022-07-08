Shoppers Say This 3-in-1 Tinted SPF Moisturizer Is "Perfect for When You Don't Want to Wear Makeup"

When you buy sunscreen, naturally the first goal is that it actually protects your skin from the sun. But nowadays there are plenty of sunscreens that also offer all sorts of skin-boosting benefits, from providing dewy hydration to minimizing fine lines and other signs of aging. Paula's Choice Resist Wrinkle Daily Defense Sunscreen does just that and functions as makeup, too.

The Paula's Choice face lotion is essentially a 3-in-1 product that functions as an anti-aging moisturizer, a skin tint, and a sunscreen. Made with 13 percent zinc oxide, it has a matte finish (for even the oiliest of skin types, according to reviewers) and comes in a blendable, light tint meant to even out skin tone. According to dermatologists, zinc oxide works by reflecting light off the surface of the skin to protect it from UVA and UVB rays — but while some other mineral sunscreens leave behind a white cast, this one doesn't, per shoppers, thanks to the subtle tint.

Its formula contains a proprietary antioxidant blend exclusive to the brand (it's featured in several other popular products) that helps fade wrinkles, as well as soothing ingredients like the soothing, chamomile-derived bisabolol, and willow bark extract, which gently exfoliates, moisturizes, and calms redness.

Courtesy

Shop now: $35; paulaschoice.com, amazon.com

The product is so popular, it's prone to selling out on Amazon, where more than 2,500 shoppers have left it a five-star rating. Customers are thrilled with the results from the SPF moisturizer, calling out the efficient sun protection, seamless application, and a smooth, matte finish.

"If I took a picture of before and after applying it, it almost looks like I've photoshopped the after pic with a skin filter," one shopper wrote. "Perfect for when you don't want to wear makeup. This and some mascara is all you'll need."

Another reviewer called it the "holy grail" of moisturizers. "The only zinc-based sunscreen I have found that absorbs fully, doesn't go [on] white, and isn't greasy," they said. "The zinc is also beneficial to acne sufferers, so even when my skin is angry or I'm staying inside, I use this as daily." The same person noted that the tint adds a "subtle" glow.

Sunscreen that leaves you with glowing skin and fights wrinkles for just $35? Summer just got a whole lot easier thanks to Paula's Choice Resist Wrinkle Defense Sunscreen.