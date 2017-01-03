Sleep Your Way to Better Skin with these Masks

Erin Lukas
Jan 03, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

We all want perfect skin, and we’re more than willing to put the work in to get the complexions of our dreams—especially if it requires sleeping. Along with sticking to a regularly scheduled routine, getting enough beauty sleep is essential in keeping your skin looking its best. But, sometimes some extra reinforcement is necessary. Overnight masks are one way of enhancing your complexion by simply shutting your eyes. These superrich treatments work as your sleep so that when you wake up to your alarm in the A.M., you do so looking more radiant than yesterday morning.

Whatever skin woe that’s currently causing your complexion drama, there is an overnight mask for that. We’ve rounded up a set of the best sleeping face masks for every common skin issue.

Acne: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Clarifying Colloidal Sulfar Mask

Slather on a thin layer of this mask on your complexion bi-weekly to clean house. Powered by collodial sulfur, prickly pear, and licorice root extract, the cream vacuums up dirt, excess oil, and impurities for a clearer complexion. 

Anti-Pollution: Aromatherapy Associates Overnight Repair Mask

It's true, where you live might actually be doing major harm to your skin. Smog, soot, and carbon dioxide, to name a few instigators, can make skin more dull and age it in the same ways that UV rays do. For added protection from your city-dweller lifestyle, apply a mask with repairing ingredients like rice germ, millet seed, and strawberry seed extract before hitting the lights. 

Large Pores: Caolin Pore Tightening Memory Sleeping Mask

The pore-shrinking prowess of Caolin's sleeping mask has the effect that's equivalent of accidentally doing your laundry on the hot water cycle. 

Dark Spots: Peter Thomas Roth Camu Camu Powder Vitamin C Brightening Sleeping Mask 

Whether you've had a few too many beach days or recovering from a bad breakout, dark spots that not even color-correcting concealer can hide are understandably panic-inducing. Luckily, this vitamin C-packed treatment can lighten up the area faster than you can say, "Out dammed spot!". 

Anti-Aging: Perricone MD Multi-Action Overnight Treatment 

Get an overnight mask that can do both. A rich formula infused with alpha lipoic acid and ultra-firming DMAE will fight signs of aging while keeping skin hydrated. 

Uneven Texture: Herbivore Moon Fruit Superfruit Night Mask 

OK, so this lavender mask would make a pretty addition to any vanity, but it will also do wonders for your skin, too. Antioxidants like goji berry, red raspberry seed, and prickly pear will work their magic to revive and even out skin texture as you clock in your beauty sleep. 

Dryness: Kiehl's Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Masque

Your daily moisturizer is probably doing a good job fighting off winter dryness, but a little extra reinforcement never hurts. Enriched with hydrators like squalane, glyercin, and fountain plant, dehydrated skin is guaranteed to drink it up. 

