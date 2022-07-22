I Don't Believe in Expensive Moisturizers, but This Skin-Plumping $175 Bottle Is Changing My Mind

As a shopping editor, I've gotten my hands on a number of luxury beauty products. While I've enjoyed a couple, I'll be honest — a lot of them missed the mark for me. Despite their high price points, a luxe product doesn't always equate to efficiency. Moisturizer in particular is a skincare item I don't believe you have to spend a lot of money on to get the results you want to see — but there is one face cream in particular that's making me want to spend more than usual.

I'm enamored with the Ourself Daily Renewal Cream after testing it for a few weeks. While the brand gifted it to me, I'm going to buy the $150 refill once I use it up. Ourself is a fairly new brand — it launched just this year — but its products are definitely gaining momentum thanks to their innovative formulas that are designed to deliver procedural results on a sub-topical level.

Made with a lot of good-for-your-skin ingredients like high-performing peptides (dubbed Intides by the brand), niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, ginger extract, spirulina, and rice extract, the Daily Renewal Cream is quite the multitasker as it hydrates, firms, reduces redness, supports collagen production, and strengthens your skin barrier all at once. Whew.

My favorite part about the Daily Renewal Cream is that you see instant results. My skin tends to get blotchy and irritated by the evening (especially during the summer), but after applying the moisturizer at the end of my skincare routine, the redness disappears within seconds. I also love that its consistency is both lightweight and rich — it feels like a thicker cream at first, but as you start to rub it in, it's super airy and leaves your skin soft without stickiness or residue.

With consistent use, I can already tell I'm going to see long-term results with the Daily Renewal Cream. My skin just looks and feels better, so much so that I can say the price tag is worth it if you're looking for a moisturizer that actually does the heavy-lifting. But don't just take my word for it — grab a bottle of Ourself's moisturizer and see the results for yourself.