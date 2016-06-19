These Post-Workout Shower Products Will Make You Want to Hit the Gym

After pushing through a grueling, sweaty workout, nothing is more rewarding than a steamy shower following a fitness session. And if we’re being honest, sometimes it’s the motivating factor that gets us to step into a gym. Chalk it up to our inner beauty junkie, but if you need just that kind of innovation then look no further than Origin's trifecta of post-workout goodies.

RELATED: Recover Post-Workout With These Essential Gym Bag Beauty Products

The Post Workout Paradise collection is a trio of products that takes you through every step of your full-body rinse. First, Shower Off Exfoliating Body Wash With Hawaiian Mineral Water ($24; origins.com) is a refreshing gel that wipes away dirt, oil, and dead skin with gentle natural jojoba and castor beads, and leaves a cool mint feel. Now that you’ve cooled down, it’s time to warm back up. Warm Down Warming Lava Scrub ($35; origins.com), which heats up when it touches skin, is an excellent all over rub to soothe sore muscles with an essential oil blend of wild mint, spearmint, and vanilla. Finally, push your refresh button with a dose of Hit Refresh Cooling Moisturizer With Hawaiian Mineral Water ($32; origins.com). This rich, cool-on-contact cream is packed with Hawiian mineral water to drench skin with moisture after sweating it out.

If you’re looking for us, you can find us at the nearest gym.