This Anti-Aging Serum Plays Nice with Sensitive Skin

Just like squeezing into a pair of fresh-out-of-the-dryer jeans, anti-aging products usually leave my sensitive complexion feeling tight. My favorite jeans eventually stretch back out after an hour or so of wearing them, but my skin never really feels comfortable if I've apply a retinol-based serum or night cream on my face.

If preventing signs of aging is one of your skincare concerns, you've probably noticed that retinol—an extremely effective ingredient for fighting fine lines and wrinkles that's derived from vitamin A—is on the label of most products you've tried. And if you're like me and have a sensitive skin type, that said products have irritated your complexion, too even if it's a mild retinol.

After a particularly bad experience where retinol made my skin so dry it was flaky for a week, I've given up on incorporating a preventative anti-aging product into my skincare routine. That all changed when Origins' plant-based serum landed on my desk, which was coincidentally around the same time I entered the last final months of my 20s.

The Plantscription Anti-Aging Power Serum ($77; sephora.com) is a cocktail of nature-derived ingredients such as anogeissus, crithmum, pea extract, and bamboo, which mimic the benefits of retinoic acid without any of the associated irritation, and supports the skin's structure that helps keep it smooth and firm.

Since I'm using the serum preventatively, I can't speak as to whether or not you'll see an improvement in any existing fine lines or wrinkles. Right now I'm content that I've found an option that tentatively prevents signs of aging without causing my skin to freak out in the process.

What I can vouch for is that my overall complexion feels so much smoother once it's fully absorbed, which leads me to my next point: the serum soaks into skin fast. Instead of reserving serums to your nighttime skincare routine, Plantscription is one you can apply in the morning without much wait time before moving on to your moisturizer and makeup.

If you skin is as sensitive as you are, this is the anti-aging serum for you.