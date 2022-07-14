Oprah's "Go-To" Serum Is Included in This Luxe Anti-Aging Kit That's 25% Off Post-Prime Day

I was saddened to realize that Sunday Riley's Good Genes was not on sale for Amazon Prime Day this year. The lactic acid serum is a hero product of the brand and approved by celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore. My disappointment was, however, short-lived once I learned there is actually a discount on Sunday Riley happening right now in a post-Prime Day deal — and it includes Good Genes. The Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit is 25 percent off, and the set consists of Good Genes and another celebrity favorite, the Luna Night Oil.

Good Genes is a lactic acid and licorice root serum that diminishes fine lines, fades dark spots, and gently exfoliates. Basically, it's a recipe for a smooth, bright, and plump complexion. Back in 2018, Oprah described this Sunday Riley serum as one of two products in her "go-to beauty regimen." (The other is the brand's Ceramic Slip cleanser.) Not only is the serum Oprah-approved, but it also has over 900 five-star Amazon ratings — but something around 9,000 across the other retailers, according to Google Shopping. One Amazon shopper reported that Good Genes made their "skin look 10 years younger," while another person wrote, "if you don't want to invest in plastic surgery in your older years, use this."

Courtesy

Shop now: $54 (Originally $72); amazon.com

The other product included in Sunday Riley's on-sale Power Couple Kit is the Luna Night Oil, which you can also get individually for 25 percent off. Used by Paris Hilton and Helena Bonham Carter, the oil's hero ingredients are retinol and blue tansy topped off with avocado seed oil. You're probably already familiar with retinol and its anti-aging benefits, which can include wrinkle and fine line reduction, increased skin elasticity, and a more even complexion. Blue tansy complements retinol perfectly with its soothing and anti-redness properties, while avocado oil provides a healthy dose of antioxidants to plump skin.

Of the Luna Night Oil, an Amazon reviewer said "cleared redness virtually overnight," in addition to making the "deep furrow brow winkle" on their forehead "much less noticeable."

Several users commented that the two formulas together are a winning combination; one said that the duo helped them get "back to makeup-free skin in less than a week." A final shopper noted that although they initially stopped using the Power Couple Kit because of the price, they returned because of how effective the combo is: "My skin is significantly smoother, even toned, and bright."

Sunday Riley is certainly not cheap, but this post-Prime Day deal on thePower Couple Kit gives you the chance to try two celebrity- and customer-approved anti-aging formulas for less than the regular price of one.