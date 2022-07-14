Oprah's "Go-To" Serum Is Included in This Luxe Anti-Aging Kit That's 25% Off Post-Prime Day

The discount gets you two popular Sunday Riley serums for less than the price of one. 

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 14, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

I was saddened to realize that Sunday Riley's Good Genes was not on sale for Amazon Prime Day this year. The lactic acid serum is a hero product of the brand and approved by celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore. My disappointment was, however, short-lived once I learned there is actually a discount on Sunday Riley happening right now in a post-Prime Day deal — and it includes Good Genes. The Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit is 25 percent off, and the set consists of Good Genes and another celebrity favorite, the Luna Night Oil.

Good Genes is a lactic acid and licorice root serum that diminishes fine lines, fades dark spots, and gently exfoliates. Basically, it's a recipe for a smooth, bright, and plump complexion. Back in 2018, Oprah described this Sunday Riley serum as one of two products in her "go-to beauty regimen." (The other is the brand's Ceramic Slip cleanser.) Not only is the serum Oprah-approved, but it also has over 900 five-star Amazon ratings — but something around 9,000 across the other retailers, according to Google Shopping. One Amazon shopper reported that Good Genes made their "skin look 10 years younger," while another person wrote, "if you don't want to invest in plastic surgery in your older years, use this."

Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit
Courtesy

Shop now: $54 (Originally $72); amazon.com

The other product included in Sunday Riley's on-sale Power Couple Kit is the Luna Night Oil, which you can also get individually for 25 percent off. Used by Paris Hilton and Helena Bonham Carter, the oil's hero ingredients are retinol and blue tansy topped off with avocado seed oil. You're probably already familiar with retinol and its anti-aging benefits, which can include wrinkle and fine line reduction, increased skin elasticity, and a more even complexion. Blue tansy complements retinol perfectly with its soothing and anti-redness properties, while avocado oil provides a healthy dose of antioxidants to plump skin.

Of the Luna Night Oil, an Amazon reviewer said "cleared redness virtually overnight," in addition to making the "deep furrow brow winkle" on their forehead "much less noticeable."

Several users commented that the two formulas together are a winning combination; one said that the duo helped them get "back to makeup-free skin in less than a week." A final shopper noted that although they initially stopped using the Power Couple Kit because of the price, they returned because of how effective the combo is: "My skin is significantly smoother, even toned, and bright."

Sunday Riley is certainly not cheap, but this post-Prime Day deal on thePower Couple Kit gives you the chance to try two celebrity- and customer-approved anti-aging formulas for less than the regular price of one.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
APD: anti-aging prods under $25
These Under-$25 Prime Day Anti-Aging Deals "Work Miracles" for Lines and Leathery Skin, Per Fans
Prime Day Facial Moisturizer
Out of Thousands of Prime Day Beauty Deals, These Are the Anti-Aging Skincare Finds You Won't Want to Miss
Early APD L'Oreal Revitalift Serum
A Bottle of This Anti-Aging Serum Sells Every Minute — and It's 21% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Early Prime Day: Neutrogena Deal One-Off (Jennifer Garner Angle)
The 2 Serums Jennifer Garner Uses to "Instantly See a Difference" in Her Skin Are on Sale
Post Prime Day Deals
All the Post-Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping, Including an $8 Editor-Loved Sweatshirt
Three Ships Beauty Sitewide Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Swear by This Anti-Aging Serum That's on Sale With a Secret Code
RoC Retinol Serum Dea
70-Year-Old Users Say These Now-$25 Retinol Serum Capsules Make Them Look "20 Years Younger"
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for InStyle Readers Right Now
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for "InStyle" Readers Now
Amazon’s Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum With 69,000+ Perfect Ratings Is 45% Off — but Only for 24 Hours
Amazon's Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum With 69,000+ Perfect Ratings Is 45% Off — but Only for 24 Hours
62-Year-Olds Say This Marked-Down Exfoliating Mask Leaves Their Skin "So Smooth"
62-Year-Olds Say This Marked-Down Exfoliating Mask Leaves Their Skin "So Smooth"
Strivectin Neck Cream
60-Year-Olds Say This 40%-Off Neck Cream "Delays the Aging Process" So Well, People Think They're a Decade Younger
Shoppers Call This Discounted British Face Oil "Money" for Mature Skin
According to Middle-Aged Shoppers, This "Regenerating" Face Oil Leaves Skin Supple and Plump
Beauty Tatcha
I Can Vouch for This Luxe Skincare Brand That Actually Works — and I've Never Seen It This Discounted
Judith Light's Wrinkle-Tightening Secret Weapon Is Now 62% Off
Judith Light's Wrinkle-Tightening Secret Weapon Is Now 62% Off
The 67% Discount on This Beloved Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Is Outrageous
The 67% Discount on This Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Beloved by 50-Year-Old Shoppers Is Outrageous
Roundup of Early Beauty Deals
The 7 Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now for Up to 66% Off