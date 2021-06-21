According to Oprah, This 30% Off Face Cream Is 'the Best Moisturizer' She's Ever Used
Of all the stars in Hollywood's sky, Oprah's earned her trustworthy reputation again, and again, and again. Every year that her Favorite Things list drops is another year that we marvel at her taste and insight into what actually makes a product life-changing - be it a host of cars that she's giving away for free, or a moisturizer she's stuck with for decades.
Back in 2010, Oprah named Philosophy's Hope in a Jar Moisturizer one of her "Ultimate Favorite Things" - so when we spotted the current version at 30 percent off for Prime Day, it was an instant "add to cart" moment (it only the site ran 30 percent off cars, for the full Oprah experience).
The lifestyle mogul called the cream "hands down the best moisturizer I've ever used," their love story dating back 10 years prior to its appearance on her Ultimate Favorite list. "Every time I massage in a dab of this moisturizer, I feel like I'm giving my face a drink of water," she expanded. "It exfoliates, it hydrates, it keeps hope alive."
That's a big promise, especially on the heels of a pandemic that's shaken up life as we know it. Yet the consensus is proven by Amazon shoppers' near-universal praise for the chemical exfoliant and hydrator. "Hope in a Jar has been my go-to for years for clear, even, smooth skin," writes one 33-year-old shopper, who says that it leaves her skin glowing like a 17-year-olds (will it make TikToks easier to create? Only time will tell). La Mer, La Prairie, Chanel, Clinique - nothing compares, according to the reviewer.
Examining the ingredients, the moisturizer's age-reversing power stems from its trio of alpha hydroxy acids and multiple forms of hyaluronic acid. The combination "saves skin," according to a reviewer, easing the look of crows' feet and creating stunning results in a single use. "This smoothed my skin, leveled uneven areas, faded scars, cleared active acne, [and] healed acne and ingrown hair scabs," writes another person of the results they saw within a mind-boggling day.
"I was worried about washing my face the next morning, in case it was a fluke," they continued. "But it lifted my lids, reduced bags, lightened dark circles and reduced my frown line and fine lines. So satisfying. Confidence bare-faced in a jar!" Like we said, Oprah knows what's up. Shop the moisturizer and the rest of Philosophy's Amazon Prime Day sale below.
