Shoppers Say This Moisturizing, Makeup-Removing Cleanser Leaves Mature Skin Glowing

 The clean formula decimates waterproof mascara.

Rachel Nussbaum
Published on September 11, 2022

As someone with cats, it crushes my heart each morning to have to get up and stop cuddling with them (but other times, their incessant cries trounce my sleep schedule so effectively, I don't want to get up at all). No matter which kind of morning it is, a great cleanser gets me into the bathroom, and per fans, it's hard to outdo One Love Organics' Botanical B Enzyme Cleansing Oil and Makeup Remover.

I first chanced upon the cleanser at Credo Beauty, where it's one of the rare finds that wipes away dozens of makeup swatches with a single pump. Its powerful formula is made up of a juicy blend of sunflower, papaya, and pumpkin oil, fatty acid emollients, and papain, an enzyme that comes from papaya. It makes sense that in addition to being great for removing makeup, shoppers say it moisturizes and exfoliates like a boss.

Those with mature skin seem especially impressed: One person "inching towards 40" said that they massage it in and then hold a hot washcloth over their face, which makes it feel like a spa treatment and reliably leaves their skin glowing. Another user said that while they typically don't spend more than $10 on a face wash, they have zero regrets with this cleanser; the skin health benefits and pineapple scent upgraded their nightly routine to an "enjoyable and relaxing island experience."

Botanical B Enzyme Cleansing Oil + Makeup Remover
Shop now: $42; credobeauty.com

A penultimate customer dubbed it the best thing they've bought for their face, since even up against waterproof mascara, the cleanser prevails while also hydrating their skin. Between the dewiness it leaves behind and its ability to clear pores, it's no wonder a last shopper called the "magic" oil cleanser "heavenly" for dryness.

Get One Love Organics' Botanical B Enzyme Cleansing Oil + Makeup Remover for $42 at Credo Beauty.

