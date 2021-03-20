Shoppers Say This Olivia Wilde-Approved Anti-Aging Serum Delivers ‘Magical Results’
A dermatologist gives it a thumbs-up.
Lately, Olivia Wilde has made headlines more times than we can count, and she just gave the internet another reason to talk. In a recent Instagram post, the filmmaker and actress divulged one of the secrets to her flawless complexion: She uses the True Botanicals Renew Chebula Active Immunity Serum, an anti-aging miracle product that's sold out multiple times. Lucky for us, it's finally back in stock.
In the photo, Wilde looks ready to apply the "antioxidant-packed" serum to her already-radiant skin. She went even further by uploading a story about it, which she calls an "attempt at demonstration" in the original post's caption.
The serum's namesake ingredient, chebula, is an antioxidant that stimulates the production of collagen, which boosts skin's elasticity to prevent and correct wrinkles. Plus, it increases levels of filaggrin, a protein known to strengthen skin's natural barrier.
"As a certified integrative dermatologist, I love that I am seeing True Botanicals formulating their products with ayurvedic ingredients such as chebula," Dr. Sheila Farhang, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Avant Dermatology & Aesthetics, tells InStyle. "Chebula is derived from the terminalia chebula tree (specifically the fruit)… The robust antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of chebula are what really make it stand out in skincare."
The Chebula Active Immunity Serum also contains elderberry, which is rich in vitamins A, C, and E, along with hydrating hyaluronic acid and anti-inflammatory echinacea (or coneflower) to heal blemishes.
The product's results are staggering. In a study from the brand, 97 percent of participants had fewer fine lines and wrinkles after four weeks of use, while wrinkles were reduced by 22 percent after six weeks.
Shop now: $90; amazon.com and truebotanicals.com
Wilde is actually a True Botanicals ambassador, and if anything, that's further testament to its quality (you know it has to be good if she puts her name behind it). Laura Dern is a fan, too — according to the brand's website, she sees "instant glowy results" with every use of the chebula serum.
It may be expensive, but reviewers say this serum is better than even higher-priced alternatives. "I was using La Mer's The Regenerating Serum for six months and didn't see any changes in my skin or fine lines," one wrote. "After using the Renew Chebula Active Immunity Serum for only a month, those fine lines have softened and plumped up. I go by results and this is wonderful. Nothing else has worked."
"This stuff is a game changer," said another. "I'm 39 and I can't get over how smooth and soft my skin is… I gave one to my 66-year-old mother, and she is even seeing a difference in her skin." The True Botanicals Renew Chebula Active Immunity Serum is available from the brand's flagship website, Amazon, and even Nordstrom. Get ready to marvel as it chips away at pandemic-era frown lines and hyperpigmentation.
