Olivia Culpo's Must-Haves for Clear Summer Skin

Fact: Olivia Culpo has amazing skin. A quick scroll through her Instagram feed is photographic proof that her complexion always remains flawless whether she’s on the Oscars red carpet or at Coachella in the middle of a scorching Palm Springs desert.

Since the model and style star is constantly travelling and wearing heavy makeup on-set for work, two factors that can do some major damage to skin, we figured there needs to be a secret sauce to her routine.

Beyond using her favorite Instagram filter (she prefers Clarendon for its brightness) and finding her perfect light through trial-and-error, Culpo has an extensive, but simple skincare regimen that she follows to keep her complexion clear and radiant from the inside out.

Along with vegetable-heavy juice recipes (her rule is 80-percent vegetables and 20-percent juice), taking vitamins, and she’s careful about protecting her skin from the sun—especially with summer and its running list of festivals coming up. “I really try to be diligent about keeping my face out of the sun, or at least try to be diligent about wearing SPF,” Culpo told InStyle. “Even after one day in the sun, I’ll notice more freckles on my skin. I try to wear a hat, definitely wear SPF and I like to carry around a hydrating spray.”

To help us get ready for the sweaty, sunny days ahead, we grilled Culpo on her must-have products for keeping her skin healthy and glowing during summer. Keep scrolling to find out her skincare must-haves and why she loves them.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Olly Flawless Complexion Vitamins

Along with her product lineup, Culpo also makes sure she's taking her vitamins. "Another new thing I’ve added to my routine is Olly’s new Flawless Complexion Vitamins," she told us. "I take them every day, and that plus my regular routine has made my skin look better than it has in months. I think it’s because the Flawless Complexion gummies are packed with purifying antioxidants.” Not only are these gummy vitamins packed with antioxidants, minerals, and botanicals, they taste like candy. 

Olly $14
2 of 8 Courtesy

Clarisonic Mia 2 Skin Cleansing System

Culpo swears by the Clarisonic to deep cleanse her skin. "It’s hard because when you’re always on set and wearing really heavy makeup, it’s tough to make sure you’re really getting all the gunk out of your skin," she told us. This gentle cleansing brush removes dirt, oil, and makeup from pores up to six times better than using your hands. 

Clarisonic $169
3 of 8 Courtesy

Nurse Jamie Uplift Massage Beauty Roller 

Culpo rolls Nurse Jamie's collagen-stimulating tool over her complexion at night. "Another thing I’ve been using lately is the Nurse Jaime Uplift tool. It’s basically roller  for your face," she told us. "It’s non-invasive and helps regenerate new collagen. I’ve really loving it, and I can also see a difference in the texture of my skin." 

Nurse Jamie $69
4 of 8 Courtesy

La Mer The Eye Balm Intense 

"I think it’s really important to invest in areas where skin is delicate," Culpo said of her dedication to slathering on eye cream every night. Her favorite? The cult-favorite La Mer Eye Balm, which is enriched with the same age-fighting Mircale Broth that's in the brand's moisturizer. 

La Mer $200
5 of 8 Courtesy

Adore Cosmetics Vitamin C Treatment Kit 

Going into summer, Culpo incoporates a vitamin C-rich serum into her routine to combat sun damage. "I’ve also been using Adore’s Vitamin C serum to get rid of red marks, which I think is really important for the spring and summer when you’re out in the sun more," she told us. "You want to make sure you get rid any dark spots and protecting your skin against any pigmentation."

Adore Cosmetics $1785
6 of 8 Courtesy

Now Foods Tea Tree Oil 

After washing her face with water and applying SPF in the morning, Culpo spot-treats any red marks with tea tree oil. And the essential oil doesn't just work wonders on blemishes, it will also come in handy after spending summer nights outdoors. The star told us she's also used it on nasty mosquito bites. 

$18
7 of 8 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Night Cream 

The last step in Culpo's nightly routine is a rich cream. Her favorite that's she's been using forever is Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Night Cream. Packed with eight powerhouse anti-aging ingredients like retinol, red algae, and Winter Daphne Stem Cell Extract, to name a few, the formula improves skin texture and tone overnight. 

Charlotte Tilbury $145
8 of 8 Courtesy

Evian Mineral Water Spray

Whether she's heading to a festival in desert like Coachella, or outside on a summer day in the city, Culpo likes to stash a hydrating mist in her bag. "I try to wear a hat, definitely wear SPF, and I like to carry around a hydrating spray, like Evian," she told us. "It doesn’t have to be expensive, but it will keep skin hydrated." Her other tip? Use the spray to stop your makeup from getting cakey in the heat. "Your makeup can get really baked on when it’s hot out, so you can get more of a dewy look if you incorporate a hydrating spray," Culpo said.

Evian $13

