The At-Home Peel That Literally Changed My Life 

When I make the statement that a beauty product changed my life, it’s a rarity, because very few beauty products actually have that impact on me. But there is always an exception to every rule, and that exception is the OleHenriksen Power Peel ($50, olehenriksen.com), period. It has changed my life (and now the lives of all of my friends that I have forced to buy it). The three-step system begins with an amazing almond-scented polish facial scrub that exfoliates dead skin and helps to loosen impurities, followed by a glow-inducing lemon peel with glycolic and lactic acids as well as AHA-rich orange and lemon extracts, which I believe is the step that really brings out that Hollywood glow. The last step, a comforting chamomile mask, helps to sooth the skin and leave it looking radiant.

Every single time I use this mask, someone compliments me on my skin the next morning. “Your skin is glowing, what is your secret?!” they ask. I can’t imagine how many masks I’ve sold over the years by going on and on about my obsession with it, but it really is the best thing since peanut butter.

If I have an important event or a hot date, I use it the night before. If I come back from a trip and my skin looks lackluster, on goes the Power Peel. I use it religiously 1-2 times a week, and if I don’t use it for awhile, I notice a difference in my skin.

So, in summary, I can say with confidence that I really do swear by it and you can consider me a lifelong Power Peel addict.