This Kit Will Give You a Spa-Quality Facial Whenever You Want

I love to glow. Who doesn't? And don't get me wrong, but if I could choose makeup that makes my skin bright and glowy or skin-care that makes me that way naturally, I would for sure choose the latter. That's me. I truly believe that taking care of your skin is not only good for you and fun, but also makes applying makeup so much more fun. Showing off a gorgeous, glowing complexion just puts a bounce in your step. You get the picture. Nevertheless, I rarely have the time to get facials. I love them, but if I'm going to choose between seeing friends in my free time or getting a facial, I'll probably choose the former. However, that doesn't matter because Ole Henriksen just gave me the power to have my cake and eat it too with the new Ole Henriksen Power Bright Treatment. It basically gives you the ability to drastically brighten your skin overnight, or at any time you like. For more on why I am o-b-s-e-s-s-e-d, read on!

What It's Called:

Ole Henriksen POWER Bright

RELATED: This Eye Serum Makes Puffiness Go Poof!

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A fraction of your unlimited monthly metro card... or $55.00; sephora.com

What Makes It Special:

A professional-strength three-step brightening system with an unprecedented 25 percent vitamin C concentrate to deliver maximum radiance in as little as one use. AKA bright skin... quick.

Who’s It For?

All skin types.

When to Use It:

Use at night for a proper spa experience.

What It Feels Like:

Warm, tingly, and very pleasant.

What It Smells Like:

Fresh and citrusy!

What the Experts Are Saying:

Here's what Ole Henriksen had to say about his new superstar produc. “I felt there was a gap, a need for a targeted product that brightens skin tone and addresses hyperpigmentation fast, because people want fast."

What the Internet Is Saying:

3 pods, 1 treatment, instant radiance. #PowerBright #OleGlow ✨🍊 A video posted by OLEHENRIKSEN 🍊 (@ole_henriksen) on Jun 23, 2016 at 6:24pm PDT