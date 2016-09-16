BIG News! Old Navy Just Launched a Private Label Beauty Collection

There's been a recent trend in brick and mortar retail that we want to publicly declare our love for, and it's the influx of built-in beauty destinations in otherwise non-beauty related spots.

We're talking about Free People's expansion into carrying cosmetics and skin care, Barnes & Nobles adding beauty nooks to some stores, J. Crew's lipstick collection and other cosmetic offerings, and even Anthropologie's massive expansion to beauty.

If you don't have more than 10 minutes, we highly suggest you stop into the latter with a specific mission and watch the clock very carefully.

They seem to have all figured out something we've always known—beauty products make everything better. The latest to join in on the trend in a major way is the OG of casual basics, Old Navy.

Courtesy

Old Navy's new private-label beauty line, Kindred Goods, launched yesterday in 600 different locations in the U.S., so hopefully that means one near you.

The line includes five products that come in three scents (Sea Salt & Fig, Sweet Cream & Honey, and Orange Blossom & Tea) and are priced from $6 to $12, AKA super affordable.

We're probs most exited about the Sea Salt & Fig concoction... because has anything ever sounded like a more perfect mix of sweet and salty?

So the products? The line includes a perfume, a hair and body mist, a body lotion, hand cream, and a foaming body scrub. I mean...

Besides the prospect of being able to test out new products, the packaging is SO cute. Goodbye, paycheck!