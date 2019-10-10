This Drugstore Anti-Aging Face Cream Has Thousands Hooked

Image zoom Jamie Grill/Getty Images

As someone who’s never not on the hunt for the best anti-aging products, I like to scour the litany of retailers with robust beauty sections, perusing reviews and comparing price points for various ingredients.

Today, during one of these (time-wasting, my mom would say) ventures, I discovered a best-selling anti-aging face moisturizer with a nearly perfect cumulative rating on Walmart. With almost 2,500 total customer reviews, the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream has earned a 4.7-star rating, thanks mostly to the 2,000 perfect reviews it’s collected

What makes the fragrance-free face cream so great, according to happy shoppers, is the effectiveness and texture. According to their testimonials, this drugstore find even out performs pricier luxury products.

The anti-aging moisturizer’s formula packs in hyaluronic acid, amino-peptides, and niacinamide to smooth and soften skin — and promises to start making improvements in your complexion in just one day.

As with any anti-aging skincare regimen, results are most achievable over time and with consistency, but users of this Olay cream say they’ve witnessed the product’s efficacy when it comes to hydrating, refreshing, and plumping skin and diminishing fine lines.

While anti-aging products can run the gamut from low to high price tags, Olay’s Micro-Sculpting cream is pretty fairly priced at $24, so it’s worth trying out if you’re in need of a new wrinkle-fighting agent. Or maybe you’re one of those mythical creatures who doesn’t age, but then what are you doing reading this article anyway?