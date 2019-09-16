This At-Home Facial Steamer Is the One Product I Swear By for Clear Skin

Image zoom Getty Images

Ever since I bid farewell to my teenage years, I assumed my acne-focused skincare woes would be a thing of the past.I now wore a Proactiv and tea tree oil-slicked badge of honor showing I had made it through the worst of it, sans a few hormonal-induced breakouts here and there. I figured I was in the clear — both literally and figuratively — and it was now time to take on the next skincare crusade: Channeling my efforts towards finding the best anti-aging skincare serums and retinol creams. And then I moved to New York City.

The change in environment, exposure to free radicals and pollution, and general commuting lifestyle was enough to send my skin into a frenzied breakout state that even the tried-and-true acne staples from my teenage years couldn’t seem to touch. I needed a serious upgrade in the form of an at-home facial, and that’s where the Okachi Gliya Nano Facial Steamer came into the picture.

Related: The Japanese Oil Cleanser That Sells Every 10 Seconds Is Half Off Today

After doing some research, I came across this highly-rated steamer on Amazon and figured it was time to add it to my own skincare arsenal. From the very first use, it’s been a match made in pore-detoxing heaven that’s done wonders for my complexion by leaving my skin feeling refreshed, renewed, and most importantly, clear. A 4.2-star rating on Amazon aside, even the professionals vouch for the benefits an at-home facial steamer can bring to your skincare routine.

“Steaming opens up the pores and could help with the penetration of your skincare products,” says Dr. Shari Sperling, a New Jersey-based board-certified dermatologist. “Opening the pores can help with deeper cleansing, for better absorption of products and better results.”

It’s also super easy to use. Simply fill the removable water tank with distilled water, snap it back into the steamer, and turn it on — it heats up quickly and the steam will start flowing in just minutes.

Not only has the steamer helped revived my skin’s clarity, it’s amplified the impact of my other skincare favorites so I’m now getting the most out of my go-to clay mask and nighttime application of Drunk Elephant’s Marula Oil. Aside from opening pores and allowing for better product penetration, facial steamers are known to promote healthy circulation and can even relieve sinus congestion, making them the perfect self-care tools for the approaching chillier months.

While Dr. Sperling suggests steaming prior to applying any topical products for a deeper absorption of ingredients, she cautions to be mindful of the steamer’s heat level — if it overheats, it can burn the skin and cause damage. But with the Okachi Gliya device, I’ve never had to worry about that. It heats to the ideal warming temperature, and since it has a larger container size than most at-home facial steamers, it can deliver a steady stream of relaxing steam for up to 15 minutes.

To get the most out of your skincare regimen, head to Amazon and get the pore-perfecting facial steamer that I’ll never go without again.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $57; amazon.com