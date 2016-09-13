Face Oils That Will Help Keep Your Glow Going Well Into Fall 

Don't get me wrong, I love the fall. But with the gorgeous autumn weather comes the looming prospect of less sunlight—and therefore less glow. That's a very scientific ratio, by the way. I've done the calculations.

Anyhow, in my opinion, one of the best ways to keep your glow is to keep your skin nourished and indulged with an oil. It really makes a huge difference in your appearance. This way, you'll be glowing well past the equinox, all the way through the solstice.