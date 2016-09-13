Face Oils That Will Help Keep Your Glow Going Well Into Fall 

No one ever said a glow is limited to sweet, sweet summertime. 

Don't get me wrong, I love the fall. But with the gorgeous autumn weather comes the looming prospect of less sunlight—and therefore less glow. That's a very scientific ratio, by the way. I've done the calculations.

Anyhow, in my opinion, one of the best ways to keep your glow is to keep your skin nourished and indulged with an oil. It really makes a huge difference in your appearance. This way, you'll be glowing well past the equinox, all the way through the solstice. 

Uma Total Rejuvenation Night Face Oil 

The key ingredient in this luxe oil is the frankincense, which acts to balance oiliness but also corrects sun damage, fades scars, and evens out discoloration. It's one for the books, and it smells like luxury. 

Soveral Midnight Oil 

If you want to wake up and have gorgeous skin, you should reach for this gem. It really reinvigorates dull skin as you sleep. Plus lemon and fennel decongest and stimulate cell turnover.  

SK-II Facial Treatment Oil 

SK-II products have a cult following because they do what they say they are going to do. This oil is no exception to that rule. It's their trademark ingredient pitera mixed in a delicate blend of oils, and it will renew your face in a matter of days. Think smooth, even skin with no dehydration. Divine. 

Ogee Jojoba Restore Facial Oil 

This is a super gentle option for people who have sensitive skin. It calms irritation, soothes, and moisturizes your skin to improve its appearance and, of course, helps to prevent wrinkles. Jojoba oil is what's up. 

