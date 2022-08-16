Beauty Skincare This Serum From a Hilary Duff-Approved Brand Is a "Miracle" for Reducing Fine Lines, According to Users The “heavenly” serum leaves a “radiant glow.” By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 16, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images It's hard to judge a book by its cover, and the same thing can be said about skincare products. When it comes to Odacité, the brand's shiny black vials don't tell you much about the potent formulas that lie within — but that's where the countless glowing reviews come in. The line is a favorite of both Hilary Duff, who uses the brand's bath soak and shampoo bar, and celebrity makeup artist Katey Denno, who frequently raves about the company. And per shoppers at NakedPoppy, an AI-powered clean beauty retailer, the mix of oils in Odacité's Acai and Rose Facial Serum Concentrate is a "miracle" for brightening skin and softening fine lines. As one person detailed, the Concentrate "really helped" smooth their wrinkles as it added hydration, and another said it calmed their sensitive skin so efficiently, any blotchiness disappeared completely. More people commented on the increase in suppleness they saw from the serum, as well as its "scrumptious" scent — a result of the bouquet of oils included in the formula. Courtesy Shop now: $58; nakedpoppy.com Açaí, rose, neroli, bitter orange, jasmine, and ylang ylang oil are all at work to create this aromatic formula, so the fragrance is as pleasant as you'd expect. The hydrating effects are "heavenly," one user said, even for their highly dry skin — and while some moisturizing products can feel too heavy or oily, another fan with combination skin said it also balanced their oily T-zone so well, they're on their third bottle of the Serum Concentrate. Clearly, that sentiment is shared by dozens of customers. Per one user, the serum brightened their face, "for sure" reduced their wrinkles, and gave them a "radiant glow." The $58 price tag is the only downside, but if you can swing it, users confirm the "instantly" softening oil pays off, and a single drop goes a long way. Shop Odacité's fragrant Acai and Rose Facial Serum Concentrate for $58 at Naked Poppy. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit