This Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Approved Cream Makes Shoppers Look "Five Years Younger" Overnight

Especially during these deeply trying, scary times, I'm grateful for any small moment of relief. Massaging my face with moisturizer at the end of the day is a brief disconnect from the news, and like any good self-care ritual, it helps me return renewed, stronger, and ready to take action. And according to fans of Obagi's Hydrate Luxe Facial Moisturizer, the cream is a celebrity-approved basic that doesn't disappoint.