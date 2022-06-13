This Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Approved Cream Makes Shoppers Look "Five Years Younger" Overnight
Especially during these deeply trying, scary times, I'm grateful for any small moment of relief. Massaging my face with moisturizer at the end of the day is a brief disconnect from the news, and like any good self-care ritual, it helps me return renewed, stronger, and ready to take action. And according to fans of Obagi's Hydrate Luxe Facial Moisturizer, the cream is a celebrity-approved basic that doesn't disappoint.
The A-list fan club includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who previously told InStyle that it's a crucial part of her routine. "Self-care is extremely important to me, and something I always make time for…Whenever I have a night in, I slather on a really thick face cream like Obagi Hydrate Luxe and leave it on as a mask for about 20 minutes." The actress and Anomaly haircare founder's glowing, bouncy skin is a testament to how well the product (and genetics) is working, and per Obagi users, they've noticed the same effects.
A 76-year-old reviewer said their skin loves it, and another shopper said after trying it per their esthetician's recommendation, their dry skin turned around. Another commenter's mom pointed them toward the product (always a good sign), and within one use, they saw a "dramatic improvement" in their skin; dryness was alleviated and swapped for supple moisture.
Shop now: $50 with code INSTYLE20 (Originally $63); skincareessentials.com
At work is glycerin to draw moisture to the skin, along with shea butter, avocado oil, mango seed butter, bisabolol, allantoin, tocopherol, and panthenol, which make it exceptionally hydrating. Also in the formula, two peptides — tripeptide-1 and caprooyl tetrapeptide-3 — increase collagen and elastin synthesis, according to research published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
Despite its thick texture, enthusiasts say the non-oily cream absorbs so quickly, pillow transfer isn't a problem. Overnight application makes for visible results, according to one devotee who said they "wake up looking five years younger." The effects get better with each use, another person added, and per a penultimate fan, the morning-after smoothness and "moist and fresh" feeling last for hours.
