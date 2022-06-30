Shoppers Say This On-Sale Serum Softens Fine Lines So Well, They Look a Decade Younger

Here's a spicy take: If someone or something says they're going to do something, they damn well better do it if they want to maintain anyone's trust. It goes for skincare and politicians (do more, Biden), so when I spotted Non Gender Specific Everything Serum discounted during Credo Beauty's first-ever Fourth of July sale, I was skeptical. But according to users, it indeed does everything it claims.

What's on the docket? The brand says the serum will "firm, brighten, and rejuvenate while reducing the appearance of fine lines, pores, and dark spots" thanks to a hit list of glycerin, astaxanthin, hops and edelweiss extracts, vegetable protein, hyaluronic acid, peptides, and grapeseed oil. Glycerin and hyaluronic acid suck moisture into the skin, astaxanthin is the Thor of antioxidants (even more potent than vitamin C), and peptides boost collagen, so it's a lineup more trustworthy than certain members of the Supreme Court.

I'll admit, though, I'm predisposed to like anything with the name Non Gender Specific, especially in a world where conservatives are hell-bent on enforcing gender norms. Like Noto Botanics, the brand is gender-neutral; as founder Andrew Glass told Cosmetics Design, the brand recognizes that there are over 70 known gender identities, and includes everyone in its messaging.

Courtesy

That stance is a powerful whiff of fresh air in an industry still inundated in pink tax pricing and gendered branding, and it helps that the brand's products walk the walk. One reviewer at Credo dubbed the Everything Serum the "best formula they've ever tried," since it made their hyperpigmentation "completely disappear" — and another fan wrote that it smoothed their skin texture and fine lines so much, it made their skin look a decade younger.

The serum's sales back up its results: According to Glass, the brand sold over 20,000 bottles within its first quarter in business. With reviewers recommending it for all people over 40 and raving about its brightening, firming effect on their faces, necks, and chests, the only surprise is that it's still in stock. Get Non Gender Specific's Everything Serum at Credo Beauty for $46 before the sale ends on July 4.