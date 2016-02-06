Acne Spot Treatments That Won’t Dry Out Your Skin

At the first sight of a pimple, you probably reach for the strongest, most potent spot treatment you can find in your bathroom cabinet to shrink it. While your blemish may go down a few sizes, the area around the spot becomes a peeling, red, irritated mess that’s impossible to conceal with makeup. Alternatively, you can be nicer to your complexion and still get rid of breakouts by swapping your harsh spot treatment for a product that contains acne-fighting ingredients that are gentler, but still effective. Read on for right ways to make your next pimples bite the dust while keeping the rest of your skin happy.

