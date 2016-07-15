Nicola Peltz Just Got Her First Tattoo

If you think you have an awesome relationship with your sibling, Nicola Peltz and her brother Will are about to show you major BFF status. The two decided to take the plunge on their first tattoos—and they got inked together. Cue the awwwwws.

If the comments on their Instagram posts are to be believed, each sibling opted for a word or two in Hebrew. Some commentors believe Will's to say "Family." Of course, I can’t personally read Hebrew, so we may just have to wait for the official confirmation on this one. Nicola's IG caption also mentions the word, so it could be a hint?

Either way, the tats were beautifully created by Doctor Woo at Shamrock Social Club in Los Angeles.

connected forever. 🌹 family A photo posted by Nicola Peltz (@nicolaannepeltz) on Jul 14, 2016 at 11:35am PDT

The Siblings Peltz each posted images of themselves as they received their inaugural ink, appearing way more relaxed than I would personally look.

tatted by the master @_dr_woo_ 👼🏼 A photo posted by Nicola Peltz (@nicolaannepeltz) on Jul 13, 2016 at 11:01am PDT

1st tat by the master! A photo posted by Will Peltz (@willpeltz) on Jul 13, 2016 at 11:52am PDT

Now that Nicola and Will have each gotten a taste of tattoo life, I’m wondering how soon it will be before they add more ink. I’ll keep my eyes peeled to Instagram to find out.