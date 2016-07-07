New York City Has Big Plans For Your Sun Protection

As a beauty writer, I preach the importance of sunscreen on a regular basis, but I can't begin to count how many times I've caught myself out and about completely unarmed with UV protection (insert facepalm here). Likely I'm not the only person caught in that predicament, which is why New York City has a plan proposed to offer free sunscreen in public spots throughout the Big Apple.

New York comptroller Scott M. Stringer envisions SPF dispensers installed in the city's parks and nearby beaches so that no one has an excuse not to protect themselves from harmful UV rays. Similar programs have already proven successful in places like Boston and Miami. While Miami Beach apparently boasts a whopping 50 dispensers throughout it's sunny city, Boston has reportedly 20 on hand that are free for the public to use.

As we all know, protecting yourself with SPF is of utmost importance. It seems like the dispensers would eliminate some concern over cost (sunscreen isn't exactly cheap) or accessibility). No word yet on when New York will adopt the program and install the dispensers, but for the health and safety of its residents and visitors, we hope it becomes a reality sooner rather than later.