Is This New Serum like a Mini Face Lift in a Bottle?

Serums have the anti-aging skincare category on lock. Topped maybe only by sunscreen, these tiny but mighty bottles are often packed with high concentrations of powerful ingredients that help keep your skin firm, plump, and wrinkle-free for longer, while also helping to reverse any signs of aging that have already popped up. There’s serums that minimize the appearance of lines and expression marks, serums that promote that youthful glow, and now thanks to Origins, one that even visibly lifts the jawline.

It's called the Plantscription Powerful Lifting Concentrate ($62; sephora.com), and the brand is calling it a personal trainer for your face, using its Rx-like formula to keep your face in the best condition. And that means, firm and and lifted. True to the botanical-based brand's philosophy, powerful ingredients are utilized to repair, enhance, and kickstart the skin's production of structural proteins.

Some of the ingredients of mention? Anongeissus is used to increase fibrillin, which is what's responsible for the bounciness of skin. Acacia gum and red microalgae produce a lifting and tightening sensation. Commiphora keeps elasticity in check while working to bring back volume and facial definition.

These, plus more, are all compiled into a milky gel-like consistency that leaves a dewy glow before it absorbs quickly into your skin. Your skin feels slightly more taut right away and it layers well with other products, but over a series of weeks, the brand says testing proved you'll see results.

In two weeks, the studies showed that skin looked firmer and the texture was improved, but in four weeks, the more impressive result was that the jawline looked visibally lifted.

I've been using it for about a week, so I can't yet vouch for a perky jawline, but my skin does feel smooth and looks well toned and healthy. WIll it be my mini face lift in a bottle? We'll have to wait and find out.