6 New Face Mists That Do More Than Just Refresh

Chances are you haven’t been told a face mist is an essential to your everyday skincare routine. It’s always been one of those helpful add-ons—something refreshing to keep in your handbag when your skin feels like it’s lacking hydration. Think of it like a water bottle for your face. But face mists have gotten something of a makeover in the past year, moving into skincare staple status. From formulas that address acne to anti-aging, here are a few to know about right now.

First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Vital Greens Face Mist

A superfood salad is great and all, but a superfood face mist? We do accept, indeed! This aloe-infused bottle is made with a blend of kale, spinach, cucumber, and spirulina to treat your face to antioxidant protection that will also work to shield environmental aggressors, a potential cause of premature aging.  

Skin Inc. Pure Serum Mist

This is not just another bottle of water. This spritzer is made with low-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid, known for its all-star moisturizing powers, and glycerin to address the hydration needs of the outer layers of the skin.

Ole Henriksen Grease Relief Facial Water 

This mattifying, softening facial water is infused with lactic acid (an AHA) to aid in exfoliation in just a few spritzes. 

Odacite Mint + Green Tea Hydra-Purifying Treatment Mist

Ready to be amazed? This face mist is designed for those with acne-prone skin, so theoretically a simple mist could be helping you fight off zits. It's oil-free, so you don't have to worry about anything settling on your face and clogging your pores. It's also made with salicylic acid to help prevent or heal breakouts, while peppermint removes excess oil and aloe soothes. 

Wander Beauty Glow Getter Mist

The non-comedogenic oils in this mist were handpicked to give your face some serious benefits. Complete with a roster of ingredients like avocado, lavender, and primrose oils, glacier water, and hibiscus fruit extract, this mist not only hydrates but reportedly works to soothe and helps even skin tone. What we like about it? Absorbing into your skin in no time at all, you won't have to worry about the formula dripping down your face or ruining your mascara. 

Dr. Dennis Gross C+ Collagen Perfect Skin Set & Refresh Mist

Leave it to Dr. Dennis Gross to revolutionize the face mist. Formulating it with vitamin C and collagen amino acids among other ingredients in a micellar technology, this easily-absorbed mist delivers antioxidant protection against the environment and wards off fine lines and wrinkles. 

