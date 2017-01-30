6 New Face Mists That Do More Than Just Refresh

Chances are you haven’t been told a face mist is an essential to your everyday skincare routine. It’s always been one of those helpful add-ons—something refreshing to keep in your handbag when your skin feels like it’s lacking hydration. Think of it like a water bottle for your face. But face mists have gotten something of a makeover in the past year, moving into skincare staple status. From formulas that address acne to anti-aging, here are a few to know about right now.