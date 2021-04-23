Neutrogena's New Anti-Aging Collection Targets This Hard to Treat Skin Concern
The beloved affordable skincare brand shares the details on their latest innovation.
Buying any new skincare product is like taking a chance and ordering shoes online: you're not 100% sure that serum is going to fit into your routine and deliver results until you start using it.
That's what makes Neutrogena's Rapid Wrinkle Repair so beloved by celebrities like brand ambassador Jennifer Garner, and routinely recommended by dermatologists to patients concerned with signs of aging. With studies backing the collection's effectiveness, adding any of the retinol-powered products to your cart doesn't feel like you're taking a gamble.
Now, the brand is expanding its anti-aging options with its new Rapid Firming collection. In lieu of retinol, the trio of products (Collagen Triple Lift Serum, Peptide Contour Lift Face Cream, and Peptide Multi Action Eye Cream) are powered by collagen and a blend of peptides to specifically target loss of firmness and elasticity. Like the rest of the brand's products, the collection is affordable, with all three products priced at $35 and available at Amazon and mass market retailers.
"Retinol is the number one ingredient to target fine lines and wrinkles, and while that's the key concern from consumers, we're hearing more and more that sagging skin and the loss of elasticity are close behind," Anne Sophie Brillouet, J&J skin health R&D leader tells InStyle. "Collagen and peptides are also known to help with skin's extracellular matrix, and are used more in premium skincare. So, we wanted to create a unique, affordable solution to our consumer on this very difficult skin condition to target. It's not easy to address and we worked many years before finding the right collagen and peptides."
Like Rapid Wrinkle Repair, this collection promises to deliver results — fast. We're talking 14 days after continued use. In fact, in the brand's consumer use study, over 90% saw visibly firmer skin within four weeks of using the collection twice a day.
While collagen and peptides typically don't cause the same irritation and sensitivity people experience when beginning to use retinol, and there are no known ingredient conflicts. That being said, it's still always best to do a patch test or consult with a board-certified dermatologist if you're unsure of incorporating any new ingredients into your routine.
Ahead, a deep dive into the three products in Neutrogena's new Rapid Firming collection.
Rapid Firming Peptide Multi Action Eye Cream
This lightweight cream hydrates the eye area while simultaneously working to improve the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, and uneven skin texture, thanks to a blend of peptides The formula is allergy-, ophthalmologist-, and dermatologist-tested, so it's gentle enough for contact lens wearers.
Rapid Firming Peptide Contour Lift Face Cream
As we age, skin can lose its firmness due to a decrease in collagen production. That's where the collection's Peptide Contour Lift Cream comes into play. The moisturizer is infused with patended anti-aging micro-peptide technology that took dermatologists eight years to develop. These peptides are two-and-a-half times smaller than other leading peptides in order to absorb deeper into the skin for optimal results. For a more sculpted, "lifted" look, include it in your a.m. and p.m. skincare routines.
Rapid Firming Collagen Triple Lift Serum
In addition to collagen, this serum features amino acids and an amino sugar to support natural firmness. Over time, use of the serum both morning and night will visibly lift skin for a more contoured look. As for instant results, I personally noticed my skin looked a bit smoother and bouncier.