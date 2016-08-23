5 Anti-Aging Products That Say No Way to Neck and Chest Wrinkles

Aug 23, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
<p>Zelens Complex Rejuvenating Overnight Treatment&nbsp;</p>
Zelens Complex Rejuvenating Overnight Treatment 

This is a brilliant product brought to you by the scientific genius that is Dr. Marko Lens. It utilizes a time-released formula of peptides and botanical extracts to promote renewal overnight. You'll wake up and everything will look more supple, AKA younger. 

<p>SiO Beauty Kit</p>
SiO Beauty Kit

This is a full set that starts with a cleansing disk. Next, you sleep with a silicone pad on your chest overnight and then use a serum in the morning. This three-step treatment creates a microclimate for your skin to regenerate while you sleep. Basically, it's an overnight mask for your face that's actually reusable. 

<p>Bioxidea Miracle 24 Neck Mask&nbsp;</p>
Bioxidea Miracle 24 Neck Mask 

If you read MIMI regularly, you know that Bioxidea masks are my favorite sheet masks on the planet. Seriously. They give you the glow of healthy, plumped, refreshed, and line-free skin if you sit with them on for 15 minutes. This is the same situation but for your neck, which is blooming brilliant. Say goodbye to any uneven skin tone on your neck, and those little lines? They'll be softened, too. 

<p>Bioxidea Miracle 24 Breast Mask&nbsp;</p>
Bioxidea Miracle 24 Breast Mask 

Yes, Bioxidea makes a face mask for your boobs, and it really does do amazing things. If you are worried that they are looking a little lackluster, pop these on—make sure you're alone, since that could be awkward—and then sit back and watch some Netflix. It's an instant breast life. Hyaluronic acid will plump, while hydrolyzed collagen firms everything up. And if you so care to know, like the masks for your face, you'll find your skin tone will be amazing. 

<p>Mesolyft Neck&nbsp;</p>
Mesolyft Neck 

You can use microneedling rollers by Mesolfyt on a number of areas on your body (as an aside the Mesolyft Lip is #100), but the one for your neck uses a microneedle and a serum that has vitamin C and E to stimulate collagen production as you roll it across your neck and chest. You'll find it will make you look plumped up instantly and makes your other neck and chest products absorb much more effectively. 

