5 Anti-Aging Products That Say No Way to Neck and Chest Wrinkles

I recently realized that I have a habit of neglecting my chest and neck when putting on moisturizer. And I don't know if it's because I'm coming up on my quarter century anniversary of my nativity (I will accept any and all felicitations in the form of flowers, please and thank you), but this scared the bleep out of me. I'm by no means aging like the president, but at almost 25, I should be taking the responsible steps to take care of the skin on the upper quadrant of my body—and not just from the chin up. In the words of the immortal skin genius Caroline Hirons, we should all be taking all of our nice stuff to our t*ts. They need love, too. So I forged ahead with a new routine for my décolleté, and so far I see some notable changes (namely my neck has less lines.) Read on and then give your skin on your chest and neck the attention it deserves.