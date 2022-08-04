This Editor-Approved Brand's New Sunscreen Feels Like a Moisturizing Cloud

My dry skin has never looked so glassy.

By
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum

Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.

She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.

Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.

She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 4, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This Editor-Approved Brand's New Sunscreen Feels Like a Moisturizing Cloud
Photo: Nécessaire/ InStyle

When a brand is as hyped as Nécessaire, it's easy to be a tad skeptical. Almost every beauty editor I know loves something from the brand, be it the body wash or non-greasy lotion, yet I hadn't tried anything from the company until its new, mustard-yellow bottle of mineral sunscreen landed on my doorstep to try gratis. And after taking the SPF 30 for a spin, I understand the love.

I have no qualms about calling myself a mineral sunscreen supporter, especially in light of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide's status as the only sunscreens generally regarded as safe and effective by the FDA. As Dr. Deena Adimoolam, MD, an endocrinologist and spokeswoman for the Endocrine Society, explains, "chemical" UV filters like oxybenzone, octinoxate, octocrylene, avobenzone, homosalate, and octisalate are considered endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), and when used in excess, they may interfere with our body's normal hormonal function.

"The data is not 100 percent conclusive to show a direct cause and effect, but there are many associations that have been seen between EDCs and certain hormonal issues," Adimoolam says. "Enough associations that I recommend my patients with hormonal disorders avoid EDC exposure when possible. Research suggests EDCs like oxybenzone, which is found in some sunscreens as a UV filter, may be associated with changes in sex hormones like testosterone, which can impact sexual growth and development."

She continues, "Certain EDCs can cross over from a pregnant mother's bloodstream into the placenta, raising concern over its impact on the fetus. The data here is not 100 percent conclusive, but suggests in some cases high levels of certain EDCs may lead to changes in birth weight and sexual development in utero."

I'm not pregnant, but according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, EDC exposure is common via plastic bottles and containers, liners of metal food cans, detergents, flame retardants, food, cosmetics, and pesticides, and "even low doses of endocrine-disrupting chemicals may be unsafe." So personally, it makes sense to me to avoid them where I can — especially when the mineral sunscreens we have in 2022 are so pleasant.

Blissfully, Nècessaire's newest joins the flock of sunscreens from C'Est Moi, Josie Maran, Solara Suncare, and Ilia that are both free from endocrine-disrupting chemicals and feel fabulous to use, thanks to their easy-to-spread texture. And if you want a sunscreen that's as moisturizing as it is protective, The Sunscreen SPF 30 PA+++ is hard to beat.

Nécessaire The Sunscreen SPF 30
Courtesy

Shop now: $35; necessaire.com

My medicine cabinet hates me for adding another bottle, but Nècessaire's sunscreen is one of the fluffiest, most cloud-like formulas I've ever tried. A squirt of the pump-top bottle deposits a milky, hydrating layer that blends into my (admittedly pale) skin, and thanks to the included niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and panthenol, the SPF keeps my skin moisturized and supple for hours. A fellow editor noted that she did experience a white cast, so your mileage may vary — but with the glassy finish it gives my dry skin, I'm sold.

If you'd like to try Nécessarie's The Sunscreen SPF 30 PA+++ for yourself, you can shop it for $35 at the brand's website.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Mineral Vs. Chemical Sunscreen
Mineral vs. Chemical Sunscreen: Which One Should You Use?
Best Body Lotion with SPF
The Best Body Lotions With SPF to Hydrate and Protect Your Skin 365 Days a Year
Truskin Mineral Sunscreen
The Brand Behind Amazon's Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum Just Launched a $15 Mineral Sunscreen
Thousands of Fans Say This Tinted Sunscreen Works So Well, They're Not Wearing Any Other Makeup This Summer
Shoppers Say This 3-in-1 Tinted SPF Moisturizer Is "Perfect for When You Don't Want to Wear Makeup"
Fans Say This Moisturizing, Brightening Sunscreen Makes Their Skin "Supple" — and I'm Obsessed
Fans Say This Moisturizing, Brightening Sunscreen Makes Their Skin "Supple" — and I'm Obsessed
The 13 Best Sunscreens for Everyday Use
The Absolute Best Sunscreens to Use Every Day, According to Dermatologists
CLEAN SLATE: Bloomeffects New Tinted Sunscreen Blends Flawlessly Into Every Skin Tone
This All-In-One Sunscreen Will Replace Every Single Product In Your Daytime Skincare Routine
Sunscreen makeup routine
When You Apply Sunscreen in Your Skincare Routine Actually Matters A Lot
Shoppers Say This Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Sunscreen Replaces Moisturizer and Foundation
Shoppers Say This Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Sunscreen Replaces Moisturizer and Foundation
Asian woman looking at her skin in the mirror
The Best Skincare Routine for Women In Their 40s, According to Dermatologists
Bliss Sunscreen
This Dermatologist-Tested Sunscreen Sells Every Three Minutes — and It's Available on Amazon
Mineral Sunscreen
I've Tried Hundreds of Mineral Sunscreens, and This Under-$20 Option Is One of the Best
Avene Anti-Aging Cream
This French Anti-Aging Cream Makes Shoppers Look "Years Younger" — and It's Part of a Rare Sale
Winnie Harlow Created an Illuminating SPF Moisturizer That Leaves a Pearly Glow Instead of a White Cast
Winnie Harlow Created an Illuminating SPF Moisturizer That Leaves a Pearly Glow Instead of a White Cast
Essential Summer Skincare Tips From Dermatologists
5 Essential Summer Skincare Tips From Dermatologists
Venus Williams Was “Frustrated” by the Lack of Transparent Sunscreen Options — So She Created Her Own Line
Venus Williams Was "Frustrated" by the Lack of Transparent Sunscreen Options — So She Created Her Own Line