This Editor-Approved Brand's New Sunscreen Feels Like a Moisturizing Cloud

When a brand is as hyped as Nécessaire, it's easy to be a tad skeptical. Almost every beauty editor I know loves something from the brand, be it the body wash or non-greasy lotion, yet I hadn't tried anything from the company until its new, mustard-yellow bottle of mineral sunscreen landed on my doorstep to try gratis. And after taking the SPF 30 for a spin, I understand the love.

I have no qualms about calling myself a mineral sunscreen supporter, especially in light of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide's status as the only sunscreens generally regarded as safe and effective by the FDA. As Dr. Deena Adimoolam, MD, an endocrinologist and spokeswoman for the Endocrine Society, explains, "chemical" UV filters like oxybenzone, octinoxate, octocrylene, avobenzone, homosalate, and octisalate are considered endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), and when used in excess, they may interfere with our body's normal hormonal function.

"The data is not 100 percent conclusive to show a direct cause and effect, but there are many associations that have been seen between EDCs and certain hormonal issues," Adimoolam says. "Enough associations that I recommend my patients with hormonal disorders avoid EDC exposure when possible. Research suggests EDCs like oxybenzone, which is found in some sunscreens as a UV filter, may be associated with changes in sex hormones like testosterone, which can impact sexual growth and development."

She continues, "Certain EDCs can cross over from a pregnant mother's bloodstream into the placenta, raising concern over its impact on the fetus. The data here is not 100 percent conclusive, but suggests in some cases high levels of certain EDCs may lead to changes in birth weight and sexual development in utero."

I'm not pregnant, but according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, EDC exposure is common via plastic bottles and containers, liners of metal food cans, detergents, flame retardants, food, cosmetics, and pesticides, and "even low doses of endocrine-disrupting chemicals may be unsafe." So personally, it makes sense to me to avoid them where I can — especially when the mineral sunscreens we have in 2022 are so pleasant.

Blissfully, Nècessaire's newest joins the flock of sunscreens from C'Est Moi, Josie Maran, Solara Suncare, and Ilia that are both free from endocrine-disrupting chemicals and feel fabulous to use, thanks to their easy-to-spread texture. And if you want a sunscreen that's as moisturizing as it is protective, The Sunscreen SPF 30 PA+++ is hard to beat.

Courtesy

Shop now: $35; necessaire.com

My medicine cabinet hates me for adding another bottle, but Nècessaire's sunscreen is one of the fluffiest, most cloud-like formulas I've ever tried. A squirt of the pump-top bottle deposits a milky, hydrating layer that blends into my (admittedly pale) skin, and thanks to the included niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and panthenol, the SPF keeps my skin moisturized and supple for hours. A fellow editor noted that she did experience a white cast, so your mileage may vary — but with the glassy finish it gives my dry skin, I'm sold.

If you'd like to try Nécessarie's The Sunscreen SPF 30 PA+++ for yourself, you can shop it for $35 at the brand's website.