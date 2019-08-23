Finally, A Body Exfoliator That Doesn't Feel Like Sandpaper

Image zoom Courtesy

I spend so much time caring for the skin on my face, but my body care routine has always been minimal. Out of laziness, I didn't regularly use body lotion until last year. More recently, I added a scrub into the mix, hoping that the extra exfoliation would give me smoother, softer skin and stop the ingrown hairs I get in-between waxes.

All of the scrubs I've tried so far have been meh. They're either too gentle or so abrasive that they strip and dry out my skin. It turns out that Nécessaire's newest product is everything I've been looking for in a scrub. The clean body care brand's The Body Exfoliator has made the cut as a permanent addition to my in-shower lineup.

Even if you haven't tried anything from Nécessaire, you've probably seen the brand on Instagram. The products are packaged in chic, minimalist, extremely photogenic bottles and tubes so they're in a ton of top shelves and flat lays. I'll admit, I was initially drawn to the brand because the products are ridiculously pretty, and all of the hype around its launch because it's co-founders Nick Axelrod and Randi Christiansen are industry veterans. But, what really turned me into a Nécessaire stan is that the products are actually really, really good. The non-greasy, quick-absorbing Fragrance-Free Body Lotion turned me into a person that uses body lotion every day. It's quickly become a fan-favorite since the brand launched its first set of products last year.

Much to the joy of my waxer, The Body Exfoliator makes me look forward to exfoliating my body. It has a gritty, gel-like texture that slightly foams up when it gets wet. What's unique about The Body Exfoliator is that it's a pH-balanced, multi-exfoliant. It's formulated with a trio of AHA and BHA acids (glycolic, lactic, and salicylic) for chemical exfoliation and pumice and bamboo charcoal for physical exfoliation. Nourishing Marula oil rounds out the mix so your skin reaches optimal smoothness. There are three available scents: sandalwood, eucalyptus, and fragrance-free, priced at $30 each.

Ahead of The Body Exfoliator's launch, Nécessaire sent me lab samples of all three scents to try out. When the exfoliator is applied to skin, the tiny pumice and bamboo charcoal pebbles are present, but gentle — kind of like running your hand over bubble wrap before popping it. Once you add water, the gel quickly turns into a sudsy foam that reminds me of the brand's Body Wash. When I stepped out of the shower and dried myself off, my skin felt cleaner, softer, and I had no redness or irritation from the exfoliator's physical exfoliants.

It's too soon to tell whether or not The Body Exfoliator is doing any favors for me in the ingrown hair department, but I plan on continuing to use it every time I shower to find out.

Nécessaire's The Body Exfoliator is now available for $30 at Necessaire.com.