Nature-Inspired Tattoos Created with Real Nature

Tattoo artists have become increasingly inventive over the years, and with new technology allowing for better detail, better color payoff, and even temporary "permanent" tattoos, we only see more good things happening in the future.

Instagram user @rit.kit, a female tattoo artist and illustrator based in Kiev, Ukraine, adds to the list of impressive creativity with her one-of-a-kind (literally) tattoos inspired by nature. She uses actual plants to create tattoos for her clients.

🌿👀✨🔮#liveleaftattoo #botanical #ritkit A video posted by 🌿tattoo and Illustration🌿 (@rit.kit) on Apr 16, 2016 at 10:00am PDT

мы начинаем!#tattoocollection2016 A photo posted by 🌿tattoo and Illustration🌿 (@rit.kit) on May 21, 2016 at 12:55am PDT

To create the tattoo, she starts by selecting a leaf, flower, or similar, and then dips it into ink. Next, she carefully places the ink-soaked plant on top of the skin.

The ink is then used as a stencil for @rit.kit. She essentially traces the ink and colors it in with the tattoo gun so that it looks as similar to the real thing as possible.

жасмин #liveleaftattoo #jasmine #floraltattoo #botanicaltattoo #ritkit #ritkittattoo A photo posted by 🌿tattoo and Illustration🌿 (@rit.kit) on Apr 17, 2016 at 7:37am PDT

жасмин #liveleaftattoo #jasmine #floraltattoo #botanicaltattoo #ritkit #ritkittattoo A photo posted by 🌿tattoo and Illustration🌿 (@rit.kit) on Apr 17, 2016 at 7:37am PDT

колосок🌿#liveleaftattoo #ritkit #ritkittattoo #tattoocollection2016 A photo posted by 🌿tattoo and Illustration🌿 (@rit.kit) on May 20, 2016 at 1:11pm PDT

The results are almost like an optical illusion when you hold the original, natural inspiration up to the tattoo. You have to look very closely to be able to determine which is the real thing, and which is the copycat.