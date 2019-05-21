This Japanese Exfoliator Sells Every 4.5 Seconds, and Shoppers Claim It’s a Facial in a Bottle

Image zoom Instagram

When it comes to your skincare routine, exfoliating is just as important as washing your face and using sunscreen daily — but you may not be doing it (or at least, not enough). While you definitely don’t want to over-exfoliate your skin, sloughing away that dead skin with an exfoliator is recommended at least twice a week. But those gritty, microbead scrubs can often feel too harsh, which is why beauty lovers in Japan (and Amazon shoppers, too) have turned to this popular gel exfoliator that gently reveals dewy skin — without the irritation factor.

The Natural Aqua Gel Cure from Toyo Life ($39; amazon.com) is actually Japan’s number one best-selling exfoliator, with one bottle selling 4.5 seconds, according to the brand. Its popularity has increased globally since it was introduced on Amazon — in fact, over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have left five-star reviews on the product. (It’s even made its way into Amazon’s top three best-selling face polishes.)

The gel has quickly gained fans all over the world, thanks to its gentle, chemical-free formula that effectively exfoliates skin without causing any irritation. Natural Aqua Gel Cure’s main ingredient is actually hydrogen water, which has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging benefits because of the extra hydrogen gas that’s pumped into it. Other ingredients include aloe leaf, rosemary, and ginkgo biloba extracts, which work to kill bacteria, moisturize, and soothe skin. Plus, it’s safe for all kinds of skin, from oily and acne-prone to dry and aging. Shoppers can’t stop raving about it — most say it works wonders and even delivers similar results to a chemical peel.

“This product is amazing! I would compare two applications of this product to a mild chemical peel or a month of using retinoids, but without their harsh effects,” one customer wrote. “I have very delicate, acne-prone type skin, and this product has never broken me out or caused dryness. With the first use you will notice a fresher, cleaner, more even complexion. Just a miracle worker in a bottle. Do not let the price discourage you, you need less than a 1/4 teaspoon of product to clean your whole face, so in the long run it is very inexpensive and totally worth the initial investment.”

Not only do many customers say they’ve notice clearer, brighter skin, but they’ve also experienced an improvement in fine lines and wrinkles after using the product.

“Love, love, love this. I'm gifting it to my friends. I use it every other night and my wrinkles are diminishing. Within a week I could see a difference. I'm going on one month of use as I write this and when I place my now picture next to it [my before picture]... WOW,” wrote another shopper. “My skin is smoother, my pores are diminishing, my crows feet are almost non-existent, and the lines around my lips are diminishing beautifully. I'm 54 years old. This product will always be a part of my routine. I can't tell you how nice it is to try a product and it do what it says it will do. This is a must try for any age.”

With summer just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to give yourself a super quick, DIY skin glow-up — and just a few applications of Natural Aqua Gel Cure could do the trick.