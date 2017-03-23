12 Natural Skincare Brands to Keep on Your Radar

herbivorebotanicals/Instagram
Erin Lukas
Mar 23, 2017 @ 11:30 am

A few years ago, searching for natural skincare brands was like trying to get an Uber during surge pricing—stressful and pricey. Now, giving your skincare routine a spring cleaning has never been easier. There are a number of brands that take a Marie Kondo approach when it comes to formulating their lines by using natural, organic active ingredients that are free of toxins and harsh chemicals, and do so in a wide range of prices. Here, we’ve rounded up 12 natural skincare brands you need to know, along with their fan-favorite products.

Grown Alchemist 

Gone are the days where organic skincare brands look like arts and crafts projects. Founded by two Australian brothers, Grown Alchemist is equally known for its minimalist chic packaging and no-fuss range of skincare products that are packed with effective blends of antioxidants and vitamins.  

Take the brand's Watermelon & Vanilla Lip Balm as an example. It's blend of nourishing fruit extracts, esstenial fatty acids, and oils, leaves lips smooth and smells sweet. 

Grown Alchemist $23
Herbivore 

You've probably seen Herbivore pop up on your Instagram feed a few times. Along with colorful formulas and beautiful packaging that's just asking to be 'grammed, the brand's range of products are effective without any added harsh or toxic ingredients. 

We love Herbivore's fan-favorite Blue Tansy AHA + BHA Resurfacing Clairty Mask. Its loaded with extract from the soothing flower along with white willow bark and fruit enzymes, which both act as natural exfoliants to promote a clearer, smoother complexion. 

Herbivore $48
True Botanicals

True Botanical's luxe anti-aging products consist of formulas that are packed with concentrated, quality bio-active ingredients that are certified MADE SAFE.

The brand's Nutrient Mist, Renew isn't just the perfect mid-day skin refresh, it's also infused with potent antioxidants and nutrients that fight signs of aging and free radical damage. 

True Botanicals $48
Balmyard Beauty

With green ingredients sourced directly from the Caribbean, Balmyard Beauty's line instantly transforms your bathroom into a tropical locale, no matter what climate you live in. 

The Romantic Call Body Oil is a blend of West Indian Blossoms, coconut, shea, and sweet almond oils that smells just as good as it makes your skin feel. Add it to your bath or slather it on from head to toe to repair dryness.

Balmyard Beauty $82
Root Science 

Root Science proves that skincare can be clean, pure, and sophisticated. The brand's formulas are all made from unrefined or modified ingredients and packed in super sleek bottles. 

Add this do-it-all serum to your skincare routine, stat. It moisturizes, reduces inflammation and oil production, and treats blemishes all at once. 

Root Science $50
Farmacy 

Consider the Farmacy the skincare equivalent of farm-to-table dining. The line sources its ingredients from local farmers in upstate New York and teams with cosmetic experts to create its bioactive skincare products. 

One of its hero products is the Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Hydration Mask with Echinacea GreenEnvy, a massaging face mask that leaves skin refreshed and glowing.

Farmacy $56
Clary Collection

Made in small batches in their Nashville kitchens, new moms Jen Auerbach and Adriel Denae's skincare line is safe for the entire family to use. 

The brand's lightweight stretch mark oil is enriched with avocado, vitamin E, and rosehip oil to nourish skin and promote cell renewal to keep skin texture even throughout pregnancy. 

Clary Collection $20
Plant Apothecary 

This Williamsburg, Brooklyn-based line of unisex products is 100-percent free of anything nasty, from parabens to synthetic fragrances. 

If you're in need of a complete way to wind down after work, lather up with the Calm Down Body Wash. Infused with soothing lavender and ginger, there's no better way to physically and mentally wash the day away. 

Plant Apothecary $18
Pai Skincare 

When you have extremely sensitive skin, it can seem like every product is working against you, no matter if it claims to be tailored to your skin type. Enter Pai Skincare: this British brand uses simple, but effective ingredients that are gentle enough to keep temperamental complexions calm. 

The brand's best-seller and hero product is its Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil, a multitasking product that deep conditions complexions, improves skin tone, clearness, and fights signs of aging. 

Pai $40
Jurlique 

What do you get when you have a skincare brand backed by a biochemist and botanist husband and wife duo? A line of products that combine elements of alchemy, herbal medicine, and homeopathy to combat common skin issues naturally. 

The Age-Defying Ultra Firm and Lift Cream is a rich cream that tightens slackening skin and smooths fine lines. 

Jurlique $72
Fig + Yarrow 

Made in small batches with organic ingredients and packaged into pretty jars, Brandy Monique's artisanal skin and body products are a great addition to any vanity whether you're in Brooklyn or the Midwest.

 We love tossing the brand's Pink Love Salts to detox both our bodies and minds after a stressful work week.

Fig + Yarrow $32

