12 Natural Skincare Brands to Keep on Your Radar

Gone are the days where organic skincare brands look like arts and crafts projects. Founded by two Australian brothers, Grown Alchemist is equally known for its minimalist chic packaging and no-fuss range of skincare products that are packed with effective blends of antioxidants and vitamins.

Take the brand's Watermelon & Vanilla Lip Balm as an example. It's blend of nourishing fruit extracts, esstenial fatty acids, and oils, leaves lips smooth and smells sweet.