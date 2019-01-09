Here's What Actually Makes a Deodorant Natural 

Unlike a face mask or manicure, putting deodorant on isn't exactly a way of indulging in a little bit of self-care, nor is it usually considered chic. But, it's a step that can't be skipped if you want to keep your sweat from smelling, well, a little less like sweat.

Traditionally, I've always bought whichever one is on sale, but in the past few years, I've started to pay more attention to the ingredients in the foods I'm eating, along with my beauty products. While I've made a conscious effort to cut a ton of unnecessary additives out of my skincare routine, I continued to neglect my deodorant.

For years, there's been talk and studies that suggest that the aluminum found in most antiperspirants (or deodorants that stop you from sweating) could be linked to breast cancer. While it hasn't been confirmed, that buzz about aluminum being linked to the disease, plus the fact that my mom just celebrated five years of being breast cancer-free, is what finally got me to seriously start looking into switching to natural deodorant.

Generally, antiperspirants work to minimize how much you sweat by using aluminum to block the sweat ducts from perspiring. However, some studies suggest that the ingredient could build-up and become absorbed by the body, mimicking the effect of estrogen, a hormone that's been said to promote the growth of breast cancer cells.

As for natural deodorants, they don't contain aluminum, so they won't stop you from sweating. What a natural deodorant really does is simply keep any dampness under your arms from smelling. Many of these products are also free of talc, parabens, and alcohol.

One of the main ingredients that natural deodorants turn to in order to eliminate this odor is baking soda. Unfortunately, it can be pretty harsh on reactive skin types, which is maybe why your friends have complained that their natural deo was irritating.

"Baking soda can cause a rip roaring dermatitis, which is why some people experience inflammation when using natural deodorants with it this ingredient," Dr. Mona Gohara, a Danbury, Connecticut-based dermatologist, confirms.

To be completely honest, natural deodorants used to gross me out. When I first considered transitioning to one a few years ago, many of the formulas out there were these baking soda-based pastes that came in jars. You had to scoop them out and rub them on your underarms like you would with body lotion. It was messy. And they all smelled a little too earthy. The deodorants that did come in sticks were often greasy, made me feel wet, and I could smell my own stank in a few hours.

Now, natural deodorants that make you smell even worse are a thing of the past. Brands like Corpus and MegaBabe have created chemical-fee formulas that look super chic, but actually work — and sell out just as fast as any Kardashian makeup collection launch. Potential health benefits aside, I'm superficial when it comes to beauty products, so it helps that there's pretty natural options out there now, too.

As for me, Corpus has been the brand that's finally got me to become loyal to natural deodorant. I started using it a few months ago when a sample landed on my desk. The mint green packaging stood out. It was chic (like I said, I'm superficial), and Third Rose, the scent I tried, smelled like it came from a fancy perfume counter. What made me stick with Coprus' deodorant was that it actually worked. The first time I wore it was to a HIIT workout class. I was dripping in sweat, but all I could smell was the faint waft of the rose, violet, and cedar foot notes of my deodorant. I was impressed. Oh, and even though the stick looks waxy, it goes on clear and dries down for a smooth finish.

I'm not alone, either. In the past few months I've seen these chic sticks among others next to Glossier balms and Herbivore serums in product flat lays on my Instagram feed.

So, if you've been curious about trying natural deodorant, these seven deodorants are so chic you won't want to hide them in your medicine cabinet. But, more importantly, they actually work.

