This Is How Pumpkin Spice Lattes Can Fight B.O.

It's almost Labor Day Weekend which means two things: Summer is almost over, and more importantly, the Pumpkin Spice Latte will be making its return. There's a number of pumpkin spice-scented beauty products like candles and face masks out there to help ease the transition from rosé all day to the fall flavor, and now you can add deodorant into the mix.

Just in time for the latte's official return to Starbucks, Native Deodorants is launching a Pumpkin Spice Latte-scented deodorant. The all-natural brand's deodorants are paraben-free, phthalate-free, and aluminum-free, making them a great option to use if you're concerned about the added chemicals in other deodorants' formulas.

Native made sure the deodorant's scent was true to life by blending shea butter, jojoba oil, beeswax, coconut oil, and vitamin E, among other natural ingredients. The brand also was accurate with its packaging too, by mimicking a Starbucks cup, with "x"s inside boxes that read "paraben-free," "pthalate-free," and "aluminum-free."

Have we reached peak Pumpkin Spice Latte? Yeah, two years ago. But, don't pretend like you don't have an iCal alert set for the day the fall beverage is back at Starbucks.

Native's Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant is available for $12 at nativecos.com. All orders will start shipping September 5th.