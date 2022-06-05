Natalia Dyer Uses This $20 Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin That 17,000+ Shoppers Also Swear by

Natalia Dyer's recent Vogue Beauty Secrets video includes helpful suggestions from a celebrity who deals with sensitivity issues themselves. I learned a handful of intriguing things from the Stranger Things star, who said she first invested in eye cream at just 14 years old and dealt with acne as a teenager (same). But most importantly, she shared that her go-to face cream is the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer, a gentle drugstore formula with tens of thousands of glowing reviews across the internet.