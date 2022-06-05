Natalia Dyer Uses This $20 Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin That 17,000+ Shoppers Also Swear by
Sensitive skin makes all aspects of developing a beauty routine more difficult, and if you take a chance on the wrong product, occasionally even painful. A formula that works wonders on other skin types could leave you with breakouts and inflammation — as such, those with sensitive skin have to take product recommendations with a grain of salt.
Natalia Dyer's recent Vogue Beauty Secrets video includes helpful suggestions from a celebrity who deals with sensitivity issues themselves. I learned a handful of intriguing things from the Stranger Things star, who said she first invested in eye cream at just 14 years old and dealt with acne as a teenager (same). But most importantly, she shared that her go-to face cream is the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer, a gentle drugstore formula with tens of thousands of glowing reviews across the internet.
La Roche-Posay's $20 moisturizer is made with ceramide-3, which is meant to replenish the natural ceramides (lipids that form the skin's barrier) found in your body, as well as thermal water and niacinamide (or vitamin b3), an ingredient known for its soothing properties. The formula also includes glycerin, a humectant that helps skin draw in moisture throughout the day. Last, it's non-comedogenic (so it won't clog pores) and free of any oils and fragrances, which are common sensitive skin irritants.
"This is the moisturizer that I've been using recently," Dyer says in the video. "I love this brand, very gentle. Whenever my skin is freaking out I'll go back to them." Thousands of shoppers are similarly entranced: The Double Repair moisturizer has more than 17,000 five-star ratings on the La Roche-Posay website and Amazon combined.
A reviewer on Amazon, who called the product "magic in a bottle," is such a fan that they said they've gone through at least 10 bottles. Another fan wrote, "I'm not exaggerating when I say that I've spent thousands of dollars on high-end moisturizers," but since discovering this $20 option, they haven't used anything else. "It's great under makeup, it's great as a night cream, it's great as a hand cream, and the price is unbelievably reasonable… My high-end moisturizers are just a sad memory drying up in a drawer," they added.
If you decide to take Dyer's and thousands of reviewers' words for it, this gentle, affordable drugstore find is $20 you won't regret spending.